Broncos Seahawks Football

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, left, talks with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, right, after an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 17-16. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith threw two first-half touchdown passes, Denver fumbled twice at the 1-yard line in the second half, and the Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday night in Russell Wilson's return to Seattle.

Brandon McManus missed a 64-yard field goal attempt with 20 seconds left and the Seahawks escaped with another wild victory involving Wilson at quarterback.

