ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager just provides something extra when he is in the lineup for the AL West-leading Texas Rangers.
Manager Bruce Bochy said he is running out of different ways to describe the All-Star shortstop, and his teammates anticipate big hits whenever Seager goes to the plate.
Seager homered twice and drove in five runs as the Rangers beat the slumping Los Angeles Angels 7-3 on Tuesday night. Texas is 16-2 in games he has played since the All-Star break — and were 3-6 during a stretch when he out with a sprained right thumb.
"We're expecting something something special every at-bat," All-Star catcher Jonah Heim said. "When he gets a single, it's kind of disappointing to us in the dugout. He's a special player."
Seager has seven home runs and 15 RBIs in his 11 games since coming off the injured list Aug. 2. He has 22 homers and 73 RBIs this season while hitting .350, which would lead the American League by a wide margin if he qualified. He also missed 31 games early because of a left hamstring strain.
"Hitting is contagious. And when you have a lineup that's going to throw out competitive at bats one through nine, it makes you want to join in," said Seager, who said his thumb feels fine.
"Really how tough he is, that's probably something we haven't talked about," Bochy said. "He hasn't really missed a beat. We were trying to keep a watchful eye on him ... and we'll continue to do that. But right now he feels good. It's obvious the way he's swinging the bat. He's been great at shortstop too."
Jordan Montgomery (8-10) struck out nine without a walk over six innings in his third start for the Rangers since they got him in a trade deadline deal from last-place St. Louis. The left-hander is 2-1 with a 2.50 ERA for Texas.
Angels starter Lucas Giolito (7-9), one of their deadline acquisitions, allowed four runs while throwing a season-high 110 pitches over six innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked two.
Los Angeles (59-62) kept two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who can become a free agent this offseason, and made moves hoping for a playoff push. The Angels are instead 3-11 in August and now three games under .500 for the first time this season. They are eight games behind the AL's final wild-card spot, with three teams between them and that.
Seager's opposite-field, two-run shot to left-center in the third inning went 383 feet, and had already cleared the wall when leaping center fielder Jordyn Adams appeared to get his glove to the ball. When Adams landed on his feet, he reached into his glove like he might have the ball.
After pulling a no-doubt shot into the right-field seats in the seventh for his 12th career multihomer, Seager capped his three-hit night with a two-run single in the eighth.
BRAVES 5, YANKEES 0
ATLANTA (AP) — Bryce Elder pitched seven brilliant innings in a combined one-hitter, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcell Ozuna went deep and Atlanta cruised past reeling New York.
The Braves wasted no time jumping on Luis Severino (2-8), whose dismal season has been marred by atrocious numbers in the first inning.
That trend didn't change against the Braves. With two outs, Ozuna launched his 24th homer of the season over the center-field wall for a three-run shot. The homer extended Ozuna's hitting streak to 13 games and gave the Braves a major league-best 120 first-inning runs.
The last-place Yankees dropped to 12-22 since July 4, falling to .500 (60-60) for the first time since they were 15-15.
Elder (9-4) allowed only DJ LeMahieu's single in the second. He was erased on one of four double plays New York hit into. Three were against Elder, who faced just one hitter above the minimum. A.J. Minter and Kirby Yates finished with a hitless inning apiece for the Braves' 12th shutout of the season.
DODGERS 6, BREWERS 2
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Bobby Miller tossed six innings of one-run ball and Los Angeles won its ninth straight game, beating Milwaukee in a matchup of division leaders.
The NL West-leading Dodgers are riding their longest winning streak since taking 12 in a row from July 31-Aug. 13 last year. They improved to 13-1 this month and are a season-best 26 games over .500 (72-46).
Miller (7-2) allowed one hit in his first win since July 22. The right-hander struck out four and walked one.
Ryan Yarbrough earned his first save of the season with three innings of relief. Adrian Houser (4-4) took the loss.
WHITE SOX 5, CUBS 3
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert Jr. hit a tiebreaking solo homer in his return to the lineup, and the White Sox beat the crosstown Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Robert drove a hanging slider from Julian Merryweather (4-1) deep to left with two out in the seventh inning, giving the White Sox a 4-3 lead. It was Robert's team-high 32nd homer. He had been sidelined since last week with a sprained right pinky finger.
After Touki Toussaint departed in the fifth, four White Sox relievers combined for five innings of two-hit ball. Lane Ramsey (1-0) got his first major league win, and Gregory Santos earned his fourth save of the season by striking out three in 1 2/3 innings.
GUARDIANS 3, REDS 0
CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie Logan Allen allowed four hits in six innings, Kole Calhoun hit a two-run single in the first and Cleveland won consecutive games for the first time in three weeks.
Allen (6-5) struck out seven and walked three for the Guardians, who had not strung together wins since three in a row from July 25-27. Emmanuel Clase pitched a one-hit ninth for his 32nd save in 41 chances.
Cincinnati's Graham Ashcraft (6-8) allowed all three runs seven hits in seven innings.
José Ramírez returned from a two-game suspension for fighting with Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and went 2 for 4 in the first Ohio Cup matchup this year.
BLUE JAYS 2, PHILLIES 1
TORONTO (AP) — Cavan Biggio was hit in the foot by a pitch from Seranthony Dominguez (2-3) with the bases loaded pitch in the eighth inning to force in the tiebreaking run, and Toronto beat Philadelphia.
Jordan Hicks (2-7) struck out all three batters he faced as Toronto won its second straight after losing the previous three.
Activated off the injured list earlier Tuesday after missing 16 games because of a sore back, All-Star closer Jordan Romano finished for his 29th save in 32 chances.
Philadelphia has lost three in a row.
ASTROS 6, MARLINS 5
MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and Houston rallied past Miami.
Tucker connected on the first pitch from reliever A.J. Puk (5-5). The Astros, who dropped the first game of the series at Miami and trailed 3-0 in this one, have won six of nine and hold the second NL wild-card spot.
The Marlins' three-game winning streak ended.
Hunter Brown (9-8) pitched two scoreless innings in his first relief appearance of the season. Ryan Pressly allowed a one-out double by Jesús Sánchez in the ninth but held on for his 28th save in 32 opportunities.
RED SOX 5, NATIONALS 4
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo led off the game with a homer and Boston beat Washington.
Boston, which remained three games behind Toronto for the American League's last wild-card spot, has won six of eight. The Red Sox improved to 9-1 at Nationals Park.
John Schreiber (2-1), the second of five Red Sox relievers, pitched a scoreless sixth inning. Kenley Jansen handled the ninth for his 28th save.
Stone Garrett and Keibert Ruiz each drove in two runs for the Nationals, who had won 12 of their last 14 at home. Josiah Gray (7-10) gave up five runs in three-plus innings, his shortest outing of the season.
TWINS 5, TIGERS 3
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Wallner hit a grand slam to cap a five-run sixth inning and Minnesota beat Detroit.
Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera hit his 509th career homer to match Gary Sheffield for 26th all-time, a two-run shot in the second inning. It was just the second homer this year for Cabrera, who's playing his final season.
Dylan Floro (4-5) earned his first win with Minnesota with a scoreless inning of relief. Jhoan Duran allowed a solo homer to Spencer Torkelson but recorded his 22nd save.
Reliever Will Vest allowed Wallner's grand slam after coming on in relief of José Cisnero (2-3).
PADRES 10, ORIOLES 3
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam in a five-run first inning and Manny Machado added a two-run double in the second against struggling Jack Flaherty to help San Diego beat AL-leading Baltimore.
The offensive breakout made a winner of Michael Wacha (9-2) in his first start since July 1. The Padres snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in nine games.
Austin Hays homered in the ninth for the Orioles, whose three-game winning streak ended.
Flaherty (8-8), making his third start with the Orioles since being acquired from St. Louis, allowed seven runs on four hits and four walks on 84 pitches in three innings.
GIANTS 7, RAYS 0
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thairo Estrada homered with one out in the sixth to break up a scoreless game, Wilmer Flores hit a two-run drive three batters later, and San Francisco blanked Tampa Bay.
Jakob Junis struck out seven over four innings and gave way to Sean Manaea (4-3), who struck out five and allowed one hit over 3 1/3 innings.
Wade Meckler delivered his first major league hit, a sharp single to center in the sixth that chased Rays right-hander Zack Littell (2-4).
Giants manager Gabe Kapler was was ejected in the fourth for arguing balls and strikes.
MARINERS 10, ROYALS 8, 10 INNINGS
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ty France lined a two-run single to center off Tucker Davidson (1-2) in the 10th inning and Seattle rebounded from a blown seven-run lead to beat Kansas City.
Eugenio Suárez, France, Teoscar Hernández and Josh Rojas homered in a seven-run fourth inning off Jordan Lyles, the Mariners' first four-homer inning since May 2, 2002 at the Chicago White Sox.
Bobby Witt Jr. sparked the Royals' comeback in a five-run fifth with his second grand slam in an 18-day span. Kansas City tied it in the ninth with three unearned runs off Andres Munoz (3-5).
Tayler Saucedo got three straight outs for got his first major league save.
PIRATES 7, METS 4
NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Delay hit a two-run double in a six-run seventh inning and Pittsburgh beat New York.
Pittsburgh stranded 10 runners through six innings before sending 10 batters to the plate against a trio of pitchers in the seventh. Jose Butto (0-2) allowed three runs, two hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings.
Colin Selby (1-0), making his fourth big league appearance, entered a 1-1 game in the sixth and got the win despite allowing back-to-back homers — a two-run pinch-hit shot by DJ Stewart and Jonathan Arauz's second homer in as many games.
David Bednar tossed a scoreless ninth for his 25th save in 28 chances.
DIAMONDBACKS 8, ROCKIES 5
DENVER (AP) — Ketel Marte had a two-run single and Tommy Pham hit a go-ahead double in a five-run ninth inning, and Arizona beat Colorado.
Christian Walker homered for Arizona, and Kevin Ginkel (6-0) got the victory. Closer Paul Sewald loaded the bases with one out in the ninth before retiring the final two batters for his 24th save.
Brenton Doyle homered and Nolan Jones and Elehuris Montero had three hits each for the Rockies, who used a three-run seventh to take a 5-3 lead.
In the ninth, Alek Thomas singled and Geraldo Perdomo doubled on the first two pitches from closer Justin Lawrence (3-6). Marte singled to tie it and came home on Pham's broken-bat double. Pham scored on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s single.
CARDINALS 6, ATHLETICS 2
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado and Jordan Walker homered in the first inning against Spenser Watkins (0-1) and St. Louis beat Oakland.
Arenado finished with four hits and Tommy Edman also homered for the last-place Cardinals, who have won five of six.
Dakota Hudson (4-0) recorded his third successive win, allowing two runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings.
Lawrence Butler hit his first major league homer for Oakland, which has lost five straight overall and its last nine on the road.
