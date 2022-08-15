Walker

UCA sophomore defensive end David Walker, seen here in a recent practice, was a bright spot for the Bears during their Saturday scrimmage as the season opener against Missouri State is less than two weeks away.

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Bears, while not ready for the Sept. 1 season opener just yet, did enough good things in Saturday morning’s scrimmage to have head coach Nathan Brown feeling good about where his team stands with 19 days remaining before the opener.

“I think it was good for us to get in front of some real officials today for the first time with this group,” said Brown. “We’ve done a lot of situational work in practice, but to roll the ball out there and hit just about every situation you’re going to come across in a football game, plus to have the referees out there to throw flags when they needed to. It was good for our guys to see some things we needed to work on.

