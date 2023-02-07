Thunder Lakers Basketball

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, left, hands the ball to Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James after passing Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

 Ashley Landis

LeBron James is the NBA's new career scoring leader.

With a stepback jump shot with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, James pushed his career total to 38,388 points and broke the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for nearly four decades.

