CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame welcomed seven new members at banquet Oct. 16.
The Class of 2021 included Larry Crandall, Greg Dunseath, Robyn Smith-Everson, Leslie Clothier-Futrell, Anthony Gardner, Scott Schwartz and Ted Yotter.
The Class of 2021 was the 19th class inducted into the UCA Sports Hall of Fame, and was enshrined at a Hall of Fame Brunch at the UCA Student Center Ballroom, prior to the home football game against Eastern Kentucky at First Security Field at Estes Stadium. This class was originally the 2020 class but the induction was postponed due to the pandemic.
Schwartz, son of former Bald Knob High School football coach David Schwartz, was an All-AIC receiver for the Bears on teams that went 40-5-1 during his playing days (1985-89) and was also a two-time NAIA Academic All-American before embarking on a coaching career at UCA and Conway High School. Yotter was an All-AIC catcher for the Bears in the mid-1960s before launching a highly successful 30-plus year high school coaching career in the state of Arkansas.
Crandall was a multi-sport student-athlete at UCA in the early 1950s, competing in basketball, tennis and baseball and was named a Little All-American. Dunseath was an All-American and two-time All-Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference golfer at UCA in the 1970s.
Smith-Everson was one of UCA's most decorated volleyball players in school history from 2006-09 who excelled both on the court and academically. She was the Southland Conference Setter of the Year twice as well as the SLC Freshman of the Year.
Clothier-Futrell was a four-time All-Gulf South Conference shortstop for the Bears (2002-05), the Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Year and a three-time All-Region selection who still holds the career batting average record at UCA. Gardner was a four-time NAIA All-American and four-time All-AIC sprinter in track and field for the Bears from 1989-92.
