PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit his National League-leading 32nd homer and Zack Wheeler pitched seven strong innings as the Philadelphia Phillies built a large lead and then held on for an 8-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night.
Schwarber's three-run shot to right-center field off Zach Thompson in the sixth inning gave the Phillies a 7-0 lead. In the seventh, rookie Cal Mitchell ended Wheeler's shutout bid with a two-run homer.
The Pirates scored five times in the ninth inning. Tyler Heineman doubled in two runs and Kevin Newman followed with a two-run triple off Jeurys Familia.
Seranthony Dominguez replaced Familia and gave up Oneil Cruz's RBI groundout that got the Pirates within a run. Dominguez then retired Ke'Bryan Hayes to end the game and earn his sixth save in seven chances.
"You're up (7-0), you don't think you're going to need your closer, but sometimes that happens," Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said. "I thought we played very well. We swung the bats well, everyone had a hit, and we played really good defense."
Nick Castellanos had three of the Phillies' 15 hits. Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, Alec Bohm and Matt Vierling added two each for Philadelphia, which won for the third time in four games.
The run-scoring outburst came a night after the Phillies wrapped up a homestand with a 7-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves. Prior to Wednesday, Philadelphia had scored three runs or less in 11 of 14 games.
"It's nice to see us swing the bats like that," Wheeler said. "It's always nice to have the big lead like that so you can settle in."
Wheeler (9-5) allowed two runs on three hits while striking out eight and walking three. He has pitched into the seventh inning in five of his last six starts and is 3-0 in his last four outings.
"I thought it was good," Wheeler said of his outing, "but I also feel like I'm a tick off and I need to work on that."
The Phillies jumped on Thompson for three runs in the first inning. Rookie Darick Hall hit a two-run double that was misplayed by right fielder Bligh Madris, and then scored on a single by Castellanos.
Thompson (3-8) was tagged for seven runs and 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings. He also gave up seven runs in his previous start against Miami after allowing two earned runs or less in 10 of 11 starts.
Bohm's RBI single in the second made it 4-0. The third baseman is hitting .443 in July and was moved up to the No. 3 spot in the batting order Thursday for the first time since his rookie season in 2020.
"I'm definitely more relaxed," Bohm said. "It's just kind of the baseball season. You're going to have good stretches and you're going to have bad stretches. Right now, I'm having my good stretch. I'm just trying to keep sticking to what I'm doing. You're only as good as the pitches you swing at."
Didi Gregorius singled in a run in the seventh inning as the Phillies increased their lead to 8-2
Mitchell had three hits and Kevin Newman added two as Pittsburgh lost for the ninth time in 11 games.
"There's always going to be tough games played or early we go down big," Mitchell said. "Fighting out of that at the end definitely provides some confidence and some reassurance to the clubhouse that we can come back from tough games."
YANKEES 1, ROYALS 0
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his third walk-off homer this year, his major league-leading 39th home run, to lift New York over Kansas City Royals.
New York was held to one hit before Judge drove a first-pitch fastball from Scott Barlow (4-3) into the Kansas City bullpen with one out in the ninth, giving the Yankees their 12th walk-off win this season.
Judge joined Mickey Mantle as the only Yankees with three walk-off home runs in one season. Judge had been 0 for 2 with a pair of strikeouts and a walk before the homer.
Andrew Benintendi went 0 for 4 with one strikeouts in his Yankees debut, facing Kansas City one day after the Royals dealt him to New York for three minor league pitchers.
Clay Holmes (5-1) worked around two walks in a hitless ninth, combining on a four-hitter with Jameson Taillon and Ron Marinaccio.
MARLINS 7, REDS 6
CINCINNATI (AP) — Miami pitcher Daniel Castano was hit on the forehead by a 104 mph line drive off the bat of Donovan Solano in the first inning of the Marlins' win over Cincinnati.
Miami said Castano showed mild concussion symptoms and was bruised, and a CT scan was normal.
Miami earned a four-game split by overcoming a 5-4, ninth-inning deficit. Pinch-hitter Jesús Sánchez homered off Hunter Strickland (2-3), Joey Wendle hit a go-ahead double against Buck Farmer and Jesús Aguilar followed with sacrifice fly for his fourth RBI.
Zach Pop (2-0) threw a perfect eighth. Tanner Scott allowed Tommy Pham's RBI single and struck out Joey Votto with two on for his 14th save.
BLUE JAYS 5, TIGERS 3
TORONTO (AP) — Matt Chapman hit two home runs, Yusei Kikuchi came off the injured list to pitch five solid innings and Toronto beat Detroit for its 10th victory in 12 games.
Chapman hit a two-run homer off left-hander Tyler Alexander in the fourth and a solo shot off Angel De Jesus in the sixth, the ninth multi-homer game of his career and first this season. He has 18 homers this season.
Jonathan Schoop and Willi Castro each hit a solo homer for the Tigers, who have lost five of eight since the All-Star break.
Kikuchi (4-5) walked one and struck out five to win for the first time since beating Tampa Bay on June 30. Jordan Romano wrapped it up for his 22nd save in 25 chances.
Alexander (2-4) allowed three runs, two earned, in four innings.
RED SOX 4, GUARDIANS 2
BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning, and Boston beat Cleveland for its fifth win in 20 games.
Guardians starter Triston McKenzie took a one-hit shutout into the sixth before putting two on with one out for Bogaerts, who hit an 0-2 slider out to turn a one-run deficit into a 3-1 lead.
Boston scored another when Bobby Dalbec's drive off the Green Monster plated Franchy Cordero, who led off the seventh with a double.
McKenzie (7-7) allowed six hits and walked one in seven innings in his first loss since June 27.
Jake Diekman (2-0) retired all four batters he faced in relief of Boston starter Kutter Crawford. His allowed a solo homer by José Ramírez in the fourth. Garrett Whitlock pitched two innings for his third save.
ASTROS 4, MARINERS 2
HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer early, and his tiebreaking RBI double in the eighth inning led Houston over Seattle, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Bregman was shaken up in a collision while scoring the Astros' final run in the eighth, but remained in the game.
The game was tied at 2 when Andrés Muñoz (1-4) hit Yuli Gurriel to start Houston's eighth. Gurriel stole second with one out, and Bregman, who homered in the first, doubled off the wall in left-center field for a 3-2 lead. Bregman scored on a two-out wild pitch, colliding with a diving Muñoz as the reliever tried to make the tag.
Rafael Montero (4-1) got four outs without allowing a hit for the win and Ryan Pressly earned his 21st save in 24 chances.
Ty France and Carlos Santana had an RBI each for the Mariners, who were coming off a sweep of the Rangers.
ORIOLES 3, RAYS 0
BALTIMORE (AP) — Trey Mancini hit an eighth-inning, inside-the-park home run in what may have been his final home plate appearance with Baltimore in a win over Tampa Bay.
Jordan Lyles (7-8) allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings. Lyles and Mancini both could be dealt by Tuesday's trade deadline.
Anthony Santander doubled home a run in the third off Ryan Yarbrough (0-6). Félix Bautista retired four batters for his third save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.