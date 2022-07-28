Phillies Pirates Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm hits an RBI single off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Zach Thompson during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 Gene J. Puskar

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit his National League-leading 32nd homer and Zack Wheeler pitched seven strong innings as the Philadelphia Phillies built a large lead and then held on for an 8-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night.

Schwarber's three-run shot to right-center field off Zach Thompson in the sixth inning gave the Phillies a 7-0 lead. In the seventh, rookie Cal Mitchell ended Wheeler's shutout bid with a two-run homer.

