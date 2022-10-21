PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jean Segura muffed a soft relay toss at second base on a play he made "3,000 times" over his baseball career. The Phillies second baseman even got picked off first, yes, in the same inning as his fielding miscue.

He heard a few boos, but it's Philly. Segura shook it off during Game 3 of the NL Championship Series on Friday night because he's played in scarier environments.

