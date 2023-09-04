Phillies Padres Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber watches his home run hit during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

 Gregory Bull

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit another long home run at Petco Park and Trea Turner and Edmundo Sosa also connected for the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat the Padres 9-7 on Monday in their first visit to San Diego since the NL Championship Series.

Schwarber connected for his 40th of the season leading off the fifth inning against rookie Matt Waldron, watching the ball for just a moment to make sure it stayed fair before beginning his trot as the drive sailed several rows deep for a 9-4 lead. Schwarber raised his right arm as his teammates celebrated in the dugout. This is his second straight 40-homer season. He led the NL with 46 last year.

