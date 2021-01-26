WASHINGTON (AP) — After killing off a five-minute penalty in the third period against an opponent that had gone to overtime the last four games, the New York Islanders thought they'd also get there against the Washington Capitals and pick up at least a point.
But then Justin Schultz scored with 26.4 seconds left to give the Capitals an emotional 3-2 victory Tuesday night after losing two more key players to injury. Finishing the game without centers Nicklas Backstrom and Lars Eller and missing five other prominent players, Washington matched a franchise best with points in the first seven games of the season.
All this without captain Alex Ovechkin, center Evgeny Kuznetsov, defenseman Dmitry Orlov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov because of COVID-19 protocols, and winger Tom Wilson because of a lower-body injury.
"I warned our group about the play of the Caps, the galvanizing in terms of rallying around the guys that are out," said Islanders coach Barry Trotz, who won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018. "You got maybe the greatest goal scorer of all-time up in the stands, they had some (absences) with Kuznetsov who's a dynamic player, Backstrom got hit and missed some time, Eller missed some time it looked like at the end. They were working. They were coming."
Schultz's goal avoided what would have been a franchise-first fifth overtime game, which could have been especially costly missing Eller and Backstrom. Eller was injured on a hit from behind by New York's Leo Komarov in the third, Backstrom was on and off the bench with an undisclosed ailment and coach Peter Laviolette didn't have an update on how either was doing.
What he did have was a sense of relief from ending this before overtime.
"The regulation wins keep teams in your division from getting points," Laviolette said. "I know that guys were really excited because it was less than a minute to go, you probably think you're headed to overtime, in most situations you probably are heading to overtime, and to score a goal like that late in the game, it just brings energy right to the bench."
And sucks the life out of an opponent. Coming off a shutout loss to New Jersey, the Islanders thought they'd built enough momentum from killing off Komarov's five-minute major penalty for boarding and were stunned by the result.
"A minute, two minutes (left), as much as we're trying to win the game, we're trying to get into overtime because every point's big," said Mathew Barzal, who scored along with Noah Dobson. "So just the way it happened, it was pretty heartbreaking."
Capitals defenseman John Carlson had a power-play goal playing in Ovechkin's spot, and Daniel Sprong scored his first with Washington. Schultz got the primary assist on Carlson's goal, and Vitek Vanecek was solid again with 32 saves in a fourth consecutive start in Samsonov's absence.
"We didn't make it difficult (on Vanecek), but I give them credit: They blocked a lot of shots," Trotz said. "They were committed, too. It's hard to get pucks through right now. You look at the guys in front trying to block shots from both sides. This is playoff mentality right now and I'm not quite sure we're in a playoff mentality right now, which is really (ticking) me off."
PANTHERS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3, SO
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patric Hornqvist scored the tying goal with 3 seconds left in regulation and had the game winner in a shootout as Florida beat Columbus.
Hornqvist beat Joonas Korpisalo in the fifth round of the shootout to end it after Columbus' Mikhail Grigorenko's try went into the pads of Panthers' stopper Sergei Bobrovsky.
Carter Verhaeghe and Aleksander Barkov also scored in regulation, and Bobrovsky, the former Blue Jacket, stopped 19 shots for Florida.
Kevin Stenlund, Alexandre Texier and Cam Atkinson scored, and Joonas Korpisalo — formerly Bobrovsky's backup — had 28 saves.
SABRES 3, RANGERS 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel, Dylan Cozens and Tobias Rieder scored and Buffalo rallied to beat New York.
Chris Kreider and K'Andre Miller scored first-period goals for the Rangers.
Linus Ullmark finished with 28 saves, and Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev made 22 saves.
The Rangers and Sabres faced each other as divisional opponents for the first time since March 24, 1974, when both were part of the East Division.
FLYERS 5, DEVILS 3
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nolan Patrick, Joel Farabee and Ivan Provorov scored third-period goals, and Philadelphia beat New Jersey for its first road win.
James van Riemsdyk scored two power-play goals and Brian Elliott made 23 saves as the Flyers came back to win after blowing an early two-goal lead. Provorov, who had an empty-net goal, and Claude Giroux each had two assists.
Michael McLeod and Travis Zajac scored for the Devils, who hit a crossbar and a post early in the third period with the score tied at 2. Scott Wedgewood made 26 saves for New Jersey. Pavel Zacha closed out the scoring with 1:08 to play.
BRUINS 3, PENGUINS 2, OT
BOSTON (AP) — Craig Smith scored with 11 seconds left in overtime, and Boston recovered after blowing a two-goal lead to beat Pittsburgh.
Brad Marchand had a short-handed goal and assisted on Nick Ritchie's goal to help the Bruins earn their third straight victory. Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots, giving up both Pittsburgh goals after he injured himself midway through the third period.
The Penguins rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third, with Jason Zucker making it 2-1 midway through the period and Kasperi Kapanen tying it with 3:16 to go.
PREDATORS 3, BLACKHAWKS 2, OT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi scored at 2:57 of overtime to give Nashville a victory over Chicago.
Yakov Trenin and Mikael Granlund had the other goals for Nashville, which snapped a three-game losing streak.
Dylan Strome and Mattias Janmark scored for the Blackhawks, who won their previous two games.
JETS 6, OILERS 4
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and three assists and Winnipeg rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat Edmonton.
Andrew Copp added two goals, including one into an empty net, and had two assists. Adam Lowry scored and set up two others for Winnipeg (5-2-0). Paul Stastny, with a goal and an assist, and Mathieu Perreault completed the scoring for the Jets, who got 22 saves from Connor Hellebuyck.
Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and an assist. Leon Draisaitl and Adam Larsson also scored for Edmonton (3-5-0). Mikko Koskinen made 27 saves, and Darnell Nurse added three assists.
KINGS 2, WILD 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Carl Grundstrom and Kurtis MacDermid scored, and Calvin Peterson made 32 saves as Los Angeles held on to beat Minnesota.
Los Angeles has won three of four after starting the season 0-2-1.
Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season just 1:09 into the third to tie the game. Kaapo Kahkonen made 19 saves for Minnesota, which has lost two in a row.
