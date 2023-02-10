TOPEKA, Kan. — Two school records, an event victory and four NCAA provisional marks were among the highlights for the Harding men's indoor track and field team over the weekend at the Washburn Open.
Meet Highlights
- Sophomore Antiwain Jones broke a 34-year-old Harding record Saturday in the high jump. Jones cleared an NCAA provisional height of 2.12 meters or 6 feet, 11.50 inches, breaking the old mark of 6 feet, 10.50 inches, set by Harding Hall of Famer Te Howard in 1989. Jones is tied for eighth nationally in the high jump.
- Freshman Vlad Malykhin won the pole vault, clearing 5.17 meters or 16 feet, 11.50 inches in a jump-off. It is his second event victory in three competitions this season. Malykhin is tied for fifth nationally in the pole vault.
- Junior Tad Kirby broke his own school record in the 200 meters, finishing in 21.98. He set the previous record at 22.00 at Pittsburg State on Jan. 20.
- Junior Dakarai Bush placed fifth in the 400 meters in an NCAA provisional time of 48.25 seconds. His season-best time of 48.23 came at Pittsburg State on Jan. 20 and ranks 15th in Division II.
- Sophomore Luke Walling placed ninth in the 5,000 meters in 15:07.57. It was a new indoor PR.
- Bush clocked another provisional time in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing second in 8.00 seconds, .01 seconds off his season-best time. He ranks 13th nationally in the event.
- Harding's team of Arnaud des Boscs, Bush, Tiag Campney and Zach Reed placed second in the distance medley relay in 10:17.13. It was Harding's best DMR time this season.
- Juniors Ben Ferris and Jonathan Wall tied for fourth in the pole vault. They cleared 4.64 meters or 15 feet, 2.75 inches. Senior Paul David Quillin was 10th at 4.34 meters or 14 feet, 2.75 inches.
Harding will be back in action this weekend at the Eighth Annual Indoor Gorilla Classic in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Lady Bisons
TOPEKA, Kan. — A new school record, an event victory and two NCAA provisional marks were among the highlights for the Harding women's indoor track and field team over the weekend at the Washburn Open.
Meet Highlights
- Freshman Cella Nguema broke her own school record in the 60-meter hurdles. She placed eighth in 9.19 seconds, but broke the record with a time of 9.11 seconds in the preliminaries. Nguema set the record earlier this season at 9.17.
- Freshman Kaia Bieker won the 800 meters in 2:16.71. It was her first career indoor 800 victory and second event victory. She won the 600-yard run at Pittsburg State on Jan. 20. Bieker's time moved her into sixth on Harding's career indoor top performers list in the 800 meters.
- Junior Nieves Megias placed eighth in the 3,000 meters in 10:23.59. It was Megias's PR in the event. Her previous best was 10:31.38 at Pittsburg State on Jan. 21, 2022. Megias moved from 10th in the event on Harding's top performers list up to seventh.
- Freshman Kaylie Washko placed third in the 5,000 meters in 18:34.26. It was her first collegiate 5,000-meter race. She moved into 10th on Harding's top performers list in the 5,000.
- Sophomore Kiera Blankinship placed second in the high jump with an NCAA provisional height of 1.67 meters or 5 feet, 5.75 inches. It matched her indoor PR and tied her for 27th among Division II high jumpers.
- Junior Sierra White placed fourth in the pole vault with an NCAA provisional height of 3.77 meters or 12 feet, 4.50 inches. The height tied White's season best. She is currently ranked 22nd in the Division II pole vault.
- Senior Lauren Shell placed sixth in the pentathlon with 3,165 points. It was Shell's PR in the five-event contest. Her previous high was 3,136 points at the Washburn Open in 2022. She moved past her sister Emily (3,155) into third place on Harding's top performers list in the pentathlon.
- Harding's team of Lisa Retailleau, Bieker, Celia Stramrood and Jayden Ellerman placed third in the 4x400 relay in a time of 4:01.05.
- Harding's team of Bieker, Ellerman, Josie Parks and Megias placed third in the distance medley in 12:27.17.
Harding will be back in action this weekend at the Eighth Annual Indoor Gorilla Classic in Pittsburg, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.