What a crazy game. What a crazy season.
But this piece isn't about how Harding Academy got up by 14 points and never led by less than that.
This isn't about how Caden Sipe broke a state championship record with eight touchdown passes.
It isn't even about how a team repeats as a state champion in the middle of a pandemic.
This is about a man who, like most of us, has gone through a hell of a year.
There are certain things that don't stop even in a world-changing time of national division and global sickness.
One of those things is cancer.
Some know my colleague Mark Buffalo.
Well, he is not just a colleague. He's my friend. (I know some think I don't have any of those.)
He is one of the best photographers I have ever had the chance to work with in my 18-year career.
He is also a great dad and husband.
He married his bride, Linda, in 1999 and the two of them adopted a baby girl from China.
But cancer tore that little family apart.
Eight days after he laid his bride to rest, Mark showed up at War Memorial Stadium and did what he loves third-best behind Linda and Mary Elisabeth.
In his pain, sorrow and bereavement, Mark fist-bumped his buddies. He laughed, talked sports and did what he does with his usual excellence.
Saturday night, we celebrated Harding Academy's 71-44 win over the McGehee Owls.
We told stories the way ridiculous sports writers do when we get together.
But in the back of our minds we knew our friend was hurting. So in this space, I wanted to not only write about how a group of young men triumphed over an opponent in a terribly difficult season.
I wanted our friend to know that while it may have been therapy to come do what he does best, it did all of our hearts good to hopefully be a part of a healing process that is only just beginning.
I think I speak for all of us when I say, we've got your back, brother.
