EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley and his contract are not going to be a distraction in training camp for the New York Giants.

The two-time Pro Bowl running back and the Giants surprisingly came to an agreement on a one-year, $11 million deal on Tuesday as players reported to camp and looked forward to getting back to the playoffs for the second straight year under coach Brian Daboll.

