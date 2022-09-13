Arkansas Sanders Show Football

FILE - At left, Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders (42) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. At right, Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) runs a play against Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Two unrelated players who share a last name have powered No. 10 Arkansas this season. (AP Photo/File)

 Michael Woods

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — When the name "Sanders" has echoed through the speakers at Razorback Stadium this season, it's generally been a good thing for Arkansas.

"The Sanders Show," as dubbed in the state, stars Raheim Sanders at running back and the unrelated Drew Sanders at linebacker. Episode three will be Saturday night when No. 10 Arkansas (2-0) hosts Missouri State (2-0).

