Arkansas Preview Football

FILE - Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) celebrates after a touchdown against Alabama during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. Arkansas opens their season at home against Western Carolina on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)

 Michael Woods

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is no longer learning what it takes to win in the Southeastern Conference. He has already made significant strides in his first three years.

The next step would be turning the Razorbacks into a consistent contender. The Razorbacks are on the right track — Arkansas is seeking its fourth straight bowl trip, which would mark its longest streak since a run from 1998 to 2003. A highlight of Pittman's tenure was last year's triple-overtime Liberty Bowl win over Kansas.

