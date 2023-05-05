PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chris Sale struck out 10 in six innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 on Friday night for their seventh consecutive victory.

The game was delayed for about 10 minutes in the first inning when a spectator fell over a protective railing and into the Red Sox bullpen while reaching for a baseball.

