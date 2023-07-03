NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints tight end Foster Moreau says he is in "full remission" from cancer that team doctors discovered in late March.

"After a few tumultuous months, I've been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma!," the 26-year-old Moreau posted on social media. "I'm so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended."

