METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen cites his own evolution as one of the biggest differences between the last training camp he oversaw in 2014 with the Raiders and his first in charge with New Orleans this summer.

"I'm much further along. I'm much more comfortable sitting in this seat," Allen said Tuesday evening, sitting at the same podium that now-retired Sean Payton did on the eve of training camp last year. "I've seen a lot more happen."

