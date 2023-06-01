DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Alabama's Nick Saban is among a contingent of coaches and administrators from the Southeastern Conference scheduled to meet with lawmakers in Washington next week to make a case for a federal assistance in regulating how college athletes can earn money off their fame.

The SEC confirmed the trip to Capitol Hill on Thursday as it was winding down spring meetings on the Florida Gulf Coast.

