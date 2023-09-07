MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Ryan Pepiot pitched a perfect game for 6 2/3 innings as Julio Urías' replacement in the Dodgers' rotation, and Los Angeles routed the Miami Marlins 10-0 on Thursday night for just their second win seven games.
Josh Bell grounded a single up the middle with two outs in the seventh for the only hit off Pepiot. Caleb Ferguson allowed Garrett Hampson's leadoff single in the eighth and Evan Phillips finished the two-hitter with a perfect ninth.
"There's a little bit of disappointment because, obviously, you want to have one of those special moments," Pepiot said. "But it's baseball. The guy got on base and hit a good pitch. Anything can happen in the game."
Pepiot (3-0) was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City before the game to take the place of Urías, who was put on the restricted list following his arrest Sunday in Los Angeles on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. A 26-year-old right-hander starting his third stint with the Dodgers this season, Pepiot struck out three and induced nine groundouts, throwing 60 of 84 pitches for strikes.
"It was the fifth inning, nobody was talking to me anymore. Then I looked up and I saw the zero," Pepiot said of when he became aware of the perfect-game bid. "Everyone was sliding by me and then no one would sit near me."
Chris Taylor had five RBIs that included his 15th home run, a double and a single. Miguel Rojas and Will Smith had three hits each.
"The way we started the series and how we've played the past few games, we found ourselves offensively today," Rojas said. "It made it very satisfying."
Bell's single helped Dodgers manager Dave Roberts decide to lift Pepiot.
"I was going to give him every opportunity to finish that game," Roberts said. "He's big. He's physical. I didn't have trainers telling me to take him out of the game."
Miami, which had won six straight, dropped a half-game behind Arizona for the NL's last wild card, tied with Cincinnati. The Marlins were shut out for the 11th time.
"That's why this game is crazy," Miami manager Skip Schumaker said. "Just when you think you have it figured out, it just punches you right in the mouth."
Los Angeles pitched its 14th shutout, one behind Atlanta's major league-leading total.
Marlins starter Braxton Garrett (8-6) allowed one run, three hits, three walks and a hit batter in 3 2/3 innings.
Will Smith hit an RBI single in the third, and Taylor singled in a run in a two-run fifth that included Kiké Hernández's run-scoring double.
Freddie Freeman doubled down the right-field line in the sixth. Th ball bounced into foul territory, where a ball person grabbed it and threw the ball in the stands. Umpires determined Mookie Betts had rounded third and allowed him to score.
Amed Rosario hit a two-run single and Taylor an RBI double.
Taylor added a three-tun homer in the eighth off Smeltzer.
MARINERS 1, RAYS 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Luis Castillo worked six innings and won his sixth consecutive decision, Mike Ford drove in the game's only run and Seattle beat Tampa Bay in a matchup of playoff contenders.
Castillo (12-7) allowed four hits, four walks and struck out eight in a 108-pitch outing. Andrés Muñoz worked the ninth to get his 12th save, striking out pinch hitter Harold Ramírez to end the game.
Eugenio Suárez doubled leading off the second and scored on Ford's single.
Rays starter Zack Littell (3-5) went a career-high eight innings, giving up one run and five hits. It was his eighth start after being inserted into the Rays' injury-depleted rotation on June 30.
Seattle moved within a half-game of idle Houston for the AL West lead, and is 5 1/2 games back of the Rays for the top AL wild card. The Mariners currently hold the second wild-card berth.
TIGERS 10, YANKEES 3
NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Torkelson hit a pair of two-run homers as Detroit dealt New York's slim playoff hopes a setback.
Carlos Rodón (2-5) allowed Torkelson's first homer two batters in and was tagged for seven runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings as the Yankees dropped back to .500 after winning five straight. Trying to avoid its first losing season since 1992, New York has just 22 games left and is seven games back of Toronto for the AL's last wild card.
Torkelson put Detroit ahead 2-0 with a drive into the right field short porch and hit his second off Randy Vásquez in the fourth. Andy Ibáñez also hit a two-run homer for Detroit.
Eduardo Rodriguez (11-7) allowed three runs and four hits in six innings.
Gleyber Torres hit his 25th homer and rookie Everson Pereira hit a two-run double.
BRAVES 8, CARDINALS 5
ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two of Atlanta's five home runs, Matt Olson increased his major league-leading total to 47 in a win over St. Louis.
Acuña raised his season total to 34 homers with his third multi-homer game this season and the 12th of his career. Olson homered for his fourth straight game, and Michael Harris II and Travis d'Arnaud also went deep for Atlanta.
Max Fried (7-1) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings, improving to 5-0 in his last seven starts.
Adam Wainwright (3-11) allowed six runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, including four solo home runs.
Eddie Rosario was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and made a sliding catch in left that ended he game with two runners on.
Tommy Edman was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Cardinals.
DIAMONDBACKS 6, CUBS 2
CHICAGO (AP) — Tommy Pham hit two first-pitch home runs and Ryne Nelson was efficient on the mound in his return from the minors in Arizona's win over Chicago.
Ketel Marte added his 22nd homer to help the Diamondbacks move a half-game ahead of Miami for the last of the three NL wild-card spots. Chicago holds the No. 2 wild card, three games ahead of Arizona.
Nelson (7-7), recalled from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits while striking out three and walking two in the first 5 2/3 innings. Paul Sewald, the last of five Arizona relievers, finished for his 31st save.
Seiya Suzuki tripled and scored the first run for Chicago. Javier Assad (3-3) pitched the first 5 1/3 innings, giving up seven hits while walking one with no strikeouts.
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
