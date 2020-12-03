A low-scoring second quarter was the turning point for the Searcy Lady Lions in their 43-36 loss to Watson Chapel on Thursday night in Searcy.
“We just looked a little ‘rusty’ at times,” Searcy coach Kimberly Sitzmann said of her team, which had not played in two weeks. “Each half, though, we had some runs that were really impressive. It was a game full of ups and downs for us. Unfortunately more downs than ups, since we didn’t pull out the win.
“We had plenty of opportunities that we just didn’t capitalize on. Ashley [Brown] will be double-teamed like that all year, so we are going to have to be able to consistently knock down the shots that creates. I do want to give our defense a shoutout. I thought we played well on defense. A couple of mistakes, but that is normal in any game. Watson Chapel has been a solid program under Leslie Byrd for a long time now. They are not a team you can ever just sleep on.”
Watson Chapel outscored Searcy in the second quarter 12-7 and even though it was a slight advantage, it was just enough to keep the Lady Lions at bay for the rest of the game.
Freshman guard Naomi Jimenez had a big scoring night for the Lady Wildcats, scoring 18 points in to lead all scorers.
Jimenez only had two points in the first half before going on a huge scoring run in the second half.
For the Lady Lions, their points mostly came from senior shooting guard Naliyah Hadley, who had 15 points in the game. Ten of her 15 came in the first half.
The Lady Lions did outscore the Lady Wildcats in the third quarter, 16-15 but it was not enough to get them the lead going into the fourth quarter.
Searcy had a hard time in the second half getting the ball into the low post and Watson Chapel’s defense swarmed the middle, causing missed close shots or turnovers in the low paint.
When the Lady Lions were able to get the ball down low, senior center Ashley Brown would have three Lady Wildcats around her so she struggled with layups. She attempted to kick the ball out to wide-open shooters but on this night those shots were just not falling.
Near the end of the third quarter and going into the fourth, the defense for Searcy had made adjustments and sophomore combo guard Olivia Roberson was playing a more aggressive defense and with more active hands, which led to steals and turnovers that got Searcy back into the game late into the fourth.
Watson Chapel was able to kill any momentum that Searcy was able to build in the last few minutes of the game with big-time three-point shots that put the game away for the Lady Wildcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.