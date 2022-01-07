OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — D'Angelo Russell had 27 points and 12 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 135-105 on Friday night for their third straight victory.
Russell made 11 of 12 field goals and 4 of 5 3-pointers.
"He's always a dangerous player," Minnesota coach Chris Finch said. "What I love about tonight — his shot selection was really good. He just shot it when he was open and he just kept trusting it. He's an outstanding shooter. One of the best ones in the league."
Anthony Edwards scored 24 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 19 for the Timberwolves.
Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said the Thunder didn't play with their usual defensive energy, but he gave Minnesota credit.
"You've got to tip your hat to the shot making, early in the game especially," Daigneault said. "And I thought offensively, we kind of kept pace with them. But we can't expect to outscore that team. We've got to eventually get the defense into the game."
The Timberwolves beat the Thunder for second time in three nights. Minnesota won 98-90 on Wednesday night in Minneapolis.
Lu Dort scored 18 points for the Thunder, who shot just 40% from the field in their third straight loss.
The Timberwolves held Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to 12 points on 4-for-11 shooting. He had been averaging 22.6 points per contest.
"He's a really, really good player, he's a handful, he's very shifty, got a lot of game," Finch said. "You've got to just be patient on him. We've got guys that kind of know him a little bit, and they have length, too. That combination I think is what allows us to kind of go back at him a little bit, and I thought our team defense behind the ball was pretty good tonight."
Edwards hit all five of his 3-pointers and scored 17 points in the first quarter to help the Timberwolves take a 32-28 lead.
Minnesota shot 68% from the field in the first half to take a 73-57 lead at the break. It was the most points the Thunder have allowed in a first half this season. Russell scored 15 points in the second quarter to keep Minnesota rolling.
Towns, awakened by a hit to the nose by Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey, dominated with 10 points and five rebounds in the third period. The Timberwolves led 103-80 heading into the fourth.
"Ant (Edwards) got us off to a great start," Finch said. What we love about the way Ant's playing right now is everything is really quick. It's decisive, and you can kind of see the rhythm growing as he's stepping into his shot. Then D-Lo (Russell) took over from there. Then KAT (Towns) kind of owned the third quarter for us. So it was really like one, two, three."
BULLS 130, WIZARDS 122
By The Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 27 points, Coby White added 21 and Chicago won its ninth straight, beating Washington.
The Eastern Conference-leading Bulls matched their longest winning streak since the 2010-11 team won nine in a row to finish the regular season. They also had an easier time in this one after winning last week at Washington on DeMar DeRozan's buzzer-beating 3-pointer, grabbing the lead late in the third quarter and remaining in control down the stretch.
Lonzo Ball scored 18 points, hitting six of Chicago's 15 3-pointers. Rookie Ayo Dosunmu also had 18 points, and coach Billy Donovan earned his 300th NBA win.
Bradley Beal led Washington with 26 points, and Kyle Kuzma had 21 points and 11 rebounds. The Wizards lost for the third time in four games.
BUCKS 121, NETS 109
NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points in his return from a one-game absence, Khris Middleton added 15 of his 20 in the third quarter and Milwaukee blew out Brooklyn.
Bobby Portis scored 20 of his 25 in the first half to help the Bucks snap a two-game skid. The last loss came without Antetokounmpo, who didn't play Wednesday night against Toronto because of an illness unrelated to COVID-19.
The Bucks are without coach Mike Budenholzer, point guard Jrue Holiday and a number of other key players because of coronavirus health and safety protocols, but got big games from some who did play. Antetokounmpo had nine assists and seven rebounds, and Portis grabbed 12 boards.
Kevin Durant had 29 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Nets, who have lost five straight home games. James Harden finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Brooklyn won Wednesday night in Indiana with Kyrie Irving making his season debut. He wasn't in the building Friday, ineligible to play home games because he hasn't been vaccinated against COVID-19 as mandated for New York City's professional athletes.
76ERS 119, SPURS 100
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 31 points and 12 rebounds and Philadelphia beat short-handed San Antonio for its sixth straight victory.
Seth Curry and Tobias Harris each scored 23 points for the 76ers.
Dejounte Murray scored 27 points for San Antonio. The Spurs were without six players because of health and safety protocols. They have lost five of six.
MAVERICKS 130, ROCKETS 106
HOUSTON (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. had 19 points and seven assists and Dallas overcame the absence of Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and coach Jason Kidd to beat Houston.
Doncic has a sprained right ankle, Porzingis missed his fourth straight game in the NBA's health and safety protocols, and Kidd who entered the health and safety protocols Friday. Assistant coach Sean Sweeney stepped in his place. The Mavericks have won five a row.
Christian Wood led Houston with 20 points.
RAPTORS 122, JAZZ 108
TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet had 37 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double, OG Anunoby scored 22 points and Toronto ended Utah's road winning streak at 10.
Pascal Siakam scored 17 points, Chris Boucher had 13, Scottie Barnes had 11 and Gary Trent Jr. added 10 to help the Raptors extend their winning streak to five.
Eric Paschall scored a career-high 29 points for Utah.
NUGGETS 121, KINGS 111
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 33 points and 10 rebounds and Denver beat Sacramento to end a two-game losing streak.
Jokic reached 20 points for the seventh straight game as Denver got reinforcements back from health and safety protocols.
Forwards Jeff Green and Zeke Nnaji were activated off the COVID-19 list while Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland played after being sent home from Thursday's film session due to non-COVID-19 illnesses. Green had 18 points, Hyland 13 and Gordon 10. Denver coach Michael Malone remained in health and safety protocols.
De'Aaron Fox had 30 points for the Kings.
