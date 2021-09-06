The Rose Bud Ramblers did not have a good opening night.
Playing 8-man football for the second consecutive season, the Ramblers lost to Woodlawn 40-26 on Friday night.
“Offensively, we ran the ball well,” Rose Bud coach Scotty Starkey said. “We struggled in the passing game. Every time we got in a passing situation, we didn’t execute. We only completed three the whole game. Defensively, we just could not stop the run. They just did what they wanted to with us.”
Starkey said he thought his team was behind in preparations for the season because of COVID-19 quarantines and the heat.
“It was good to finally get out there again,” Starkey said. “We were glad to get out there.”
The Ramblers had 243 yards rushing on 35 carries.
Juan Cuevas led Rose Bud with 92 yards rushing on 11 carries and a touchdown.
Scoring touchdowns on the ground for Rose Bud were Cuevas, Gus Eubanks, Eduardo Diaz and Payten Edwards.
Mark Sides led the defense with 10 tackles. Edwards had eight.
The Ramblers will play at Subiaco Academy this Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Bald Knob falls to Rison
The Bald Knob Bulldogs are 0-2 after a 24-0 loss to Rison on Friday.
“I thought we were a lot more physical this week,” Bald Knob coach Lonnie Roberson said, referring to the way his team played against Rison as opposed to its season-opening loss to Harding Academy. “Obviously, it didn’t go the way we wanted it to go.”
Bald Knob will travel to Searcy on Friday to play Riverview. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
