Arkansas-Monticello made 3-pointers on six consecutive possessions midway through the second half to break open a close game and defeat Harding 77-66 on Thursday in Great American Conference men's action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
Miles Daniels, who entered the game shooting 56 percent from 3-point range, gave UAM a 47-44 lead with a 3-pointer. Harding's Jordan West answered with a 3 to tie it at 47. Arkansas-Monticello then connected on 3s on its next five possessions with three coming from Daniels and the other two from DaJuan Jones and Denzel McDuffie. Following a 17-0 run, UAM led 64-47 with 8:13 left.
"I thought we played well in half-court defense," Harding coach Jeff Moran said. "But sometimes we over-helped inside and left the best 3-point shooter in the conference open."
Harding trailed 72-52 with 5:54 left, but Harding scored 14 straight points to pull within 72-64 with 2:25 left. But the Bisons got no closer. UAM shot 69 percent in the second half and made all seven 3-point attempts.
"We battled and made some plays and had chance there at the end," Morgan said. "We are doing the best we can with eight guys. These guys are fighting hard and it will be really nice when we get some of our depth back."
Harding played its third straight game with only eight players due to COVID-19 protocols.
Daniels led all scorers with a career-high 28 points. He was 10 of 15 from the field, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range.
Ramiro Santiago led Harding with 23 points, one off his season high. He made five of Harding's 10 3-pointers. Romio Harvey scored 14 points, and West added 13.
Harding held Arkansas-Monticello to only 29 percent shooting in the first half and led 32-25 at halftime. Santiago scored 12 points to lead Harding, who shot 44 percent in the half.
Harvey scored five straight points midway through the half that put the Bisons ahead 21-16. Harding led the rest of the half.
Harding is scheduled to play Ouachita Baptist on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Arkadelphia. Ouachita Baptist has not played for the last two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols.
