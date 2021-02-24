SHERWOOD — A recurring theme for the Beebe Lady Badgers reappeared for them Tuesday night against Sylvan Hills.
Beebe fell behind 10-2 and never got over the hump in a 53-48 loss to the Lady Bears at Sylvan Hills Middle School.
“That’s been our thing this year,” Beebe coach Greg Richey said. “We’ve had rough starts. We’ve practiced different ways to try to get better starts in games. We just don’t come in zoned like we should at the beginning of a game. And we get ourselves down. It’s always uphill the rest of the way.”
Beebe trailed 7-0 before Madelyn Atkins scored on a putback with 6:03 left in the first quarter. Sylvan Hills scored the next three points to lead 10-2, forcing Richey to call a timeout.
Beebe then went on a 7-2 run to pull to within three at 12-9. Amya Bonds scored four points while Atkins nailed a 3-pointer. Sylvan Hills led 21-14 after one quarter.
The Lady Bears pushed their lead to 22-14 on a free throw by Shayla Golden early in the second quarter. Beebe’s Joey Babel scored four in a row to make the score 22-18. Sylvan Hills responded with a 4-0 run to lead 26-18 with 3:26 left in the first half.
The Lady Badgers outscored the Lady Bears 6-0 the remainder of the half to trail 26-24 at halftime. Bonds hit 1 of 2 free throws before Mya Bradley hit a short jumper. Atkins followed with a basket and Bradley hit 1 of 2 free throws to account for the run.
Sylvan Hills’ Daniya Cartwright hit two free throws early in the third quarter to give the Lady Bears a 28-24 lead. Atkins followed with a 3-pointer to pull Beebe to within one at 28-27. Sylvan Hills’ Jianna Morris scored to push the lead back to three points.
Bradley then scored on a drive to the basket to make the score 30-29. That would be as close as Beebe would get the remainder of the game.
Sylvan Hills outscored Beebe 9-4 the remainder of the third quarter to lead 39-33.
Beebe did not go away quietly. Trailing 44-36, Atkins scored on a drive to the basket, and Babel scored on a short jumper to make the score 44-40. Sylvan Hills scored the next three points to push its lead to seven points.
Beebe cut the gap to three at 48-45 on a basket by Bradley with 57 seconds left.
The Lady Badgers got to within three at 51-48 following a 3-pointer by Atkins with 13 seconds left. Sylvan Hills’ Jayla Stirgus sealed the victory by hitting two free throws with 4.8 seconds left.
“We battled and made a few adjustments and started taking 20 [Cartwright] out of the game a little bit,” Richey said. “She was dominating us in the first quarter with her rebounding. We started getting some spacing on the floor and doing some things we should do. We’ve just got to get where we get those bad starts out of our system and get to where we are doing something good in the beginning.
“When we do that, I think we’ll be all right.”
Atkins led all scorers with 21 points. Bonds had 9 points and 6 rebounds. Bradley had 7 points. Teighlor Farmer scored 5, while Babel had 4 points and 6 rebounds.
Morris led Sylvan Hills with 14 points. Cartwright and Golden had 11 apiece.
