Former Rose Bud softball star Joely Mitchell was recently named to the National Fastpich Coaches Association Mid-Atlantic All-Region second team.
Mitchell, a junior at the University of Notre Dame, helped the Fighting Irish to a 40-12 record and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Mitchell played in 47 of 52 games, starting 333. She hit .340 with 9 doubles, 1 triple and 5 home runs. She had 25 RBIs.
Playing third base, Mitchell had 22 putouts and 41 assists with only 7 errors.
Mitchell is majoring in pre-medicine with a minor in general studies. In 2019, she was the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year, In 2018, she was the MaxPreps National Junior Player of the Year.
Mitchell hit .622 during her high school career at Rose Bud. She hit 58 home runs, drove in 197 runs and scored 281 runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.