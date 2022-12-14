The Hidden Gems team from Rose Bud claimed the Excellence Award at the Searcy Spin-Up robotics tournament on Saturday. The competition featured over a dozen teams from the Central Arkansas area.
The overall tournament championship was split by the Southside Charter High School team and team Hurricane Zenith from Jonesboro. The team Big Dave from Gentry won the Design Award, and the Hidden Gems also won the Robot Skills competition, while team Kobra from Cabot took home the Judges Award.
