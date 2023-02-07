ROSE BUD — Revenge finally belonged to the Ramblers as Rose Bud won the rubber match with Riverview in a 78-56 blowout over the stunned Raiders Tuesday night at Rambler Arena in 3A-6 Conference action.
The Ramblers (18-5 overall, 12-1 conf.) lost to the Raiders (17-4, 9-4) twice earlier this season, but a show-stopping 43-point performance by senior guard Rece Hipp kept the hosts in front through the duration of the contest. Hipp scored 15 points in the second quarter alone, all off three-point baskets. In total, Hipp scored nine times from behind the arc.
“They knew what was on the line,” Ramblers coach Bradley Moss said. “Riverview is a really, really good team. They beat us twice, we really just wanted one back. I've got a lot of respect for Coach Pettis and how he does things. My guys wanted it really bad, and you could pretty much tell from the tip.”
Senior Jace Goodwin added 12 points for Rose Bud while fellow senior Jared Wray had 8 points. Junior Bryce Walls finished with 7 points for the Ramblers. For Riverview, sophomore Tadrian Baker led with 20 points while Tucker Cunningham added 13 points.
Lady Raiders/Lady Ramblers
The Riverview Lady Raiders won the opening varsity contest in a 52-43 victory over Rose Bud. The Lady Raiders (8-14, 4-9) took momentum over in the second quarter, but never fully pulled away from a Lady Ramblers team which showed notable improvement since their first meeting last month.
Senior Makayla Hale led Riverview with 28 points while Makaiya Minner and Kaylee Franklin each finished with 8 points for the Lady Raiders. For Rose Bud, senior Sarah Hartle led with 15 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.