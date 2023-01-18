PANGBURN, Ark. — Rose Bud improved its 3A-6 Conference record to 8-1, with a 68-56 victory over Pangburn, extending a four-game winning streak and remaining one game in front of second place Episcopal in the conference.
Rose Buds’ offense was led by the combination of senior guard Rece Hipp and junior guard Tanner Rooks. Hipp led the Ramblers with 19 points and with 5 assists. Rooks finished the game with 18 points and 7 rebounds.
Working hard and establishing the Ramblers power game under the basket, senior power forward Jared Wray scored 13 points and he hulled in 8 rebounds. Rose Bud senior guard Jace Goodwin scored 7 points, junior swingman Bryce Wills scored 6 points and coming off of the bench for Rose Bud, senior forward Matthew Waggoner scored 2 points, he also had 3 rebounds and 1 assist.
Rose Bud basketball coach Bradley Moss said after the game that he appreciated the physical play of the 3A-6 Conference and every team in the league must be ready to play every night.
“I thought that my guys played really hard tonight and coach Ben Jones does a good job with his team against us,” Moss said. “Rooks responded really well tonight and that gave us a big boost, and Tanner has been one of the valuable pieces this year. I am not going to say that it surprises me because I knew that he could and I am impressed.”
In the first half, the Tigers’ defense sagged in the middle and that forced the Ramblers to move the ball out to the perimeter, and Rooks was able to find the open spot on the court, behind the arc.
The offense for the Tigers had early success in beating the Ramblers’ defense to the basket and had early success from the perimeter.
Pangburn’s offense was led by sophomore Cade Rolland with game leading 24 points, senior guard Cayden Burgess 12 points, junior forward Rhett Tharp and senior Gabe Jones scored 7 points and junior Ashton McKee finished the scoring for the Tigers with 3 points.
“We played really hard on the defensive end,” Moss said. “A couple of times we were ball watching and we will fix that this week.”
Rose Bud will be looking to extend their winning streak Friday night, at home against Harding Academy the tipoff is scheduled for 7 pm.
Pangburn will be on the road Friday night for another 3A-6 Conference game against Helena.
