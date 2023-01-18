Hipp

Rose Bud senior guard Rece Hipp is one of the strongest scorers in the 3A-6 Conference and led the Ramblers to a 68-56 victory over Pangburn on Tuesday.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

PANGBURN, Ark. — Rose Bud improved its 3A-6 Conference record to 8-1, with a 68-56 victory over Pangburn, extending a four-game winning streak and remaining one game in front of second place Episcopal in the conference.

Rose Buds’ offense was led by the combination of senior guard Rece Hipp and junior guard Tanner Rooks. Hipp led the Ramblers with 19 points and with 5 assists. Rooks finished the game with 18 points and 7 rebounds.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.