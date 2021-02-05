Senior night inside the Rhodes-Reaves Fieldhouse on the campus of Harding University was a night of celebration ,,, for the wrong team.
The visiting Rose Bud Lady Ramblers came into the building and brought their defense with them. The Lady Ramblers scored the first five points and worked hard the rest of the night to slow down Harding Academy in 3A-Region 2 Conference action.
It was a physical game but Rose Bud defeated Harding Academy 39-34. The Lady Ramblers improved their conference record, winning for the 10th time in 3A-Region 2 and are 16-3 overall.
“The personality of this team is blue-collar, grit and grind and we are going to guard you,” Rose Bud coach Brad Moss said. “We will worry about offense as it comes but they have bought into the defensive.”
Moss said that his defense wanted to pay close attention to Harding Academy’s Calle Citty and McKenney Sheffield.
Citty scored just 3 points for the Lady Wildcats and Sheffield was also held to 3 points for the night. Harding Academy took 55 shots and made 11 baskets, but the chances under the basket and in the paint area were available for the Lady Wildcats,
Harding Academy coach Rusty Gardner said was pleased that his team worked to get 33 shot attempts, but only converting seven baskets in the paint was unacceptable.
Gardner said that his team had an opportunity to win the game but the Lady Ramblers came prepared against his team.
“You have to give credit to Rose Bud for doing a good job defensively, but if you get 33 shots in the paint most nights you like your chances,” Gardner said. “Our kids played really hard and we are really proud.”
Coming back to the court in the second half, the Lady Wildcats began to put pressure on the ball and the Lady Ramblers started to turn the ball over, and it looked like that the Lady Wildcats were feeling better as a team.
Leading the charge for the Lady Wildcats, who went on a 7-0 run and cut into the Lady Rambler lead, Kloey Fullerton found open shots and was able to find the range from behind the arc. She finished the game with nine points.
The offensive success by the Lady Wildcats forced Moss to call a timeout with 3:55 left in the third quarter to settle his team down.
Moss watched from the bench as his team regained its composure. Kyndal Rooks led her team with 17 points and 9 rebounds, giving her team the leadership from the floor that Moss says is great.
Following the example of her teammate, Rose Bud’s Sarah Hartle scored 8 points and pulled in 10 rebounds for the Lady Ramblers. Kelsie Taylor had 8 points and she finished with the game with 7 rebounds.
“She is important; she is our vocal leader, the other girls look for her,” Moss said of Rooks. “Any time one of your leaders is one of your hardest workers that makes for an easy job.”
