Rose Bud set the tone early in a 12-2 win over host Bald Knob in the 3A-2 conference opener Tuesday.
Rose Bud Shelbie Walker hit a 3-run homer in the first inning. Scoring on the play were Sarah Hartle and Kyann Hayes.
“I”m proud of them,” Rose Bud coach Scotty Starkey said. “We’re having to grow up quickly. We only have three starters from our championship team two years ago. Most of them have never played varsity softball for us. We’re young and we’ve got a lot of growing up to do.
“I’m super proud. They came out and set the tone in the first inning.”
With the win, Rose Bud is 6-2 on the season and 1-0 in league play.
“I told them it was an important one,” Starkey said of the conference opener. “There are probably three or four teams who can win the conference championship. I think we beat one of them today.”
After Rose Bud plated three runs in the first inning, the Lady Bulldogs scored once in the bottom of the first. Adrianna Shoebottom was hit by a pitch and scored when Treasure Smithson reached on an error.
The Lady Ramblers added three more runs in the top of the second to lead 6-1. Sunni Campbell reached on an error and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Soni Beene singled, and Briley Chandler walked to load the bases. Hartle followed with a single to drive in Beene and Chandler.
Rose Bud added two runs in the fourth. With two outs, Hays was hit by a pitch. She scored on a single by Walker. Emily Smith followed with a single to drive in Walker.
Rose Bud pushed its lead to 11-1 with three runs in the top of the fifth. Kamryn Bates led off with a single and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Beene. Chandler followed with a single. They both scored on a double by Hartle. Two batters later, Walker drove in Hartle with a single to right field.
Bald Knob kept the game going by scoring a run in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Adrianna Shoebottom walked and scored on a triple by Madyson Shoebottom.
Beene scored in the top of the seventh.
Walker led the Lady Ramblers with five RBIs.
Rose Bud pitcher Savannah Grandjean struck out four in seven innings of work. She allowed only one earned run while giving up eight hits.
