The Class 3A Region 2 basketball tournament at Rose Bud has been postponed for tonight (Wednesday, Feb. 23).
The tournament was postponed because of the threat of inclement weather.
Tonight's games, which includes Manila and Pangburn girls at 4 p.m. and Riverview and Rivercrest boys at 8:30 p.m., have been moved to Thursday night. Thursday's games are now scheduled for Friday.
