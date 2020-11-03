A slow start in the first half gave way to a huge second half for the Rose Bud Ramblers as they defeated, in come-from-behind fashion, the Norma Vista Redhawks 62-50 in Rose Bud on Tuesday night.
The Redhawks scored seven unanswered points in the first two minutes of the game before Rose Bud got on the board at the 5:30 mark in the first quarter on a layup by junior Avery Orman.
“He’s [Orman] a guy that is extremely long and athletic and a tough matchup for a lot of teams,” Rose Bud head coach Austin Harrell said.
The bigs for Norma Vista took control in the first quarter scoring most of the points in the paint. At the end of the first quarter, Norma Vista held a 16-7 lead.
Rosebud got going some in the second quarter, scoring 18 points to the Redhawks' 12.
The Ramblers made it to the free-throw line six times in the second quarter and started to chip away at the Norma Vista lead by going 9 for 12 from the line.
Guard Rece Hipp made his presence felt in the second quarter with four points and multiple assists to help bring Rose Bud back into the game.
“He’s a quarterback on the floor,” Harroll said about Hipp. “He sees what’s going on on both ends of the floor and he is able to tell guys, 'This spot is going to be open,' and that's how he gets us going.”
At the half, Norma Vista’s lead was one at 28-27.
Both teams went back and forth in the third quarter. There was a tie and two lead changes.
Hipp had five points in the quarter while Orman had a steal on an inbounds play and a layup with one second left in the quarter to give Rose Bud a 43-40 lead going into the fourth.
Orman and Hipp helped put the game away in the fourth for the Ramblers, combining for 12 points in the final quarter.
Despite a late run at the end of the game by the Redhawks, Rose Bud pulled away and gained their first home win of the season.
