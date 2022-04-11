Rose Bud pitcher Russ Martin threw a perfect game in the Ramblers’ 6-0 win over Clinton on Friday.
With the win, the Ramblers are 12-4 on the season.
Martin struck out 15 of a possible 21 batters in the victory. He did not allow a base runner during his seven innings on the mound.
The game was scoreless until the third inning when the Ramblers scored two runs. They added a run in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Rece Hipp and Martin each scored twice for the Ramblers. Mikey Campbell and Avery Orman each scored once.
Martin and Bryce Walls each had two hits. Moth of Martin’s hits were doubles. Also collecting hits were Jared Wray, Orman, Brayden Sherwood, Caden Heck and Campbell.
Harding Academy baseball
The Harding Academy Wildcats, the defending Class 3A state baseball champions, swept a doubleheader from Newport on Friday to improve to 16-3 on the season.
The wins pushed the Wildcats’ winning streak to 11 consecutive.
Harding Academy won the first game 10-0.
Harding Academy scored five runs in the first, one in second, three in the third and one in the fourth to account for the scoring.
Kyler Hoover, Chris Anderson and Isaac Baker each scored two runs. Also scoring were Levi Lang, Daniel Henley, Cooper Welch and Jadyn Wilhite.
Lang and Baker each had two hits to lead the Wildcats.
Anderson had two RBIs and a home run.
Hoover got the win for the Wildcats. He struck out eight while giving up only two hits in five innings of work.
Harding Academy won the second game 13-0.
The Wildcats scored six runs in the first, one in the third, five in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Trenton Hall led Harding Academy with three runs scored. Kaynan Harris, Kam Hoover and Landon Lovin each scored twice. Also scoring runs were Jack Citty, Cade Pryor, Isaac Baker and Brady Myers.
Kam Hoover, Hall, Harris and Lovin each had two hits.
Wilhite got the win, pitching three innings. He allowed three hits while striking out three. Also pitching here Kam Hoover and Anderson.
