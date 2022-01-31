BALD KNOB — The outcome of the game simply came down to which team would control the ball on the last possession.
Unfortunately for the Lady Bulldogs, Rose Bud’s junior guard Aubree Calhoun was holding the basketball and with ice water in her veins, she made her two free throws with 2.7 seconds left in the game and Rose Bud defeated Bald Knob 49-47,
Rose Bud basketball coach Mary Emily Nash said after the game that she was so proud of the effort of her team and especially the effort from Calhoun leading the Ramblers with 17 points.
“Aubree stepped up for us in a big way. She was our leading scorer tonight, I can’t say enough about her. She has been in the gym putting in the work and all of that hard work paid off tonight,” Nash said. “We now have blown up a couple of scouting reports. Hopefully, we have a couple of players that now can get hot on any given night instead of putting pressure on Kyndal Rooks.”
Nash said senior guard Kyndal Rooks has been resting a few days but was glad that she showed against the Lady Bulldogs and Nash was happy that Rooks showed up tonight and was feeling better.
Rooks went to work under the basket getting in the lane to help the Lady Rambler defense, she was able to get rebounds and she was able to make some nice passes to her teammates for assists. Rooks scored 11 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and had 3 assists for Rose Bud.
“I am proud of Kyndal, I am proud of the fact that she can fill any role whether it is a scorer, an assist maker or a defensive stopper,” Nash said. “She is willing to fill any role on any night.”
Nash was pleased with the contribution from floor from senior guard Kyanna Poole with 13 points, senior guard Ella Wise with 6 points and the hard physical work in the paint by junior guard Sarah Hartle and junior center Dani Foster. Both players finished the game with 2 points.
Bald Knob coach Kirk McDonald said after the game that he just needed to be patient with his team as they struggled out on the court until the midway point of the third quarter. All that McDonald could do was watch, pace the sideline and encourage his players from the bench as his team worked themselves out of a cold shooting night.
“We finally got hot in the fourth quarter, and then Reigiana Ward and Treasure Smithson both got hot and we fought back. We were down by 12 going into the fourth quarter and took a 2 point lead with a minute left in the game,” McDonald said. “We made some unusual plays that we don’t make. An unforced turnover allowed them to tie the game up.”
With 3:11 left in the game, Lady Bulldog senior guard Ward tied the score with a 3-point basket from the right corner. Ward finished the game as the leading scorer with 23 points, 3 rebounds and 1 block shot. Smithson, a sophomore guard for the Lady Bulldogs scored 13 points and hulled down 6 rebounds for her team.
Late in the fourth quarter, McDonald said that he liked the Lady Bulldogs’ chance to take the lead at the free throw line especially with senior guard Molli Pierce and sophomore forward Gabie Roberts. McDonald describes Pierce and Roberts good players from the free throw line.
Both players missed their free throws, Pierce with an uncharacteristic shooting night only scored 6 points and Roberts finished the game with 3 points.
“Molli didn’t have her best game,” McDonald said. “She was tired, we have been playing a lot of games and we just didn’t have the legs there at the end.”
Bald Knob had a good start to the ballgame but both teams were playing a man-to-man defense that collapsed into the middle and the game became a tough 3A2 Conference physical game under the basket.
The offense for the Lady Bulldogs likes to move the ball inside and establish a strong interior game. Rose Bud’s defense collapsed down in the middle with a wall of Lady Ramblers in position and with their hands in the air, forcing the ball back out to the perimeter.
“Give credit to Rose Bud and to Calhoun she made those two free throws at the end,” McDonald said. “I am proud of my girls. I told them that I was super proud of the effort, the way they fought back from 12 down and took the lead-we just let it slip away.”
