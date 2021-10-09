ROSE BUD —- With Kool and his gang singing about a celebration, the night was perfect for a homecoming game at Rose Bud.
An offensive show for the Ramblers kept Marshall defense trying to keep up with the Bobcats offense.
Rose Bud did just enough to win for the second time this season by defeating the Bobcats 66-54 for a special homecoming victory.
According to Ramblers coach Scott Starkey, there is no such thing as an ugly loss.
The pace of the first of the game was slow down by the penalties being called on both teams.
The Ramblers would get the offense unleashed and then let junior running back Payton Edwards loose on the Marshall defense.
Edwards scored three touchdowns against the Bobcats. He ran the ball 12 times for 151 yards and a touchdown.
Edwards also scored on a 77-yard kickoff return in the first half.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Ramblers led 56-54 with the Bobcats driving down the field.
Marshall quarterback Hunter House in the pocket lunched a pass that was heading for wide receiver Bryce Griffon, Edwards stepped in between the pass falling into Griffin’s hands.
Edwards grabbed the pass made one move to his right and 73 yards later he crossed the goal line ending Marshall’s night.
“That kid does know how good he is,” Starkey said about his running back. “He is not the running back prototype. He has had some games this year. People see the film snd they know we are going to do it, credit our line but he is just sneaky good.”
In the first half the Rambler’s rushing game was established by quarterback Gus Eubanks able to execute the offensive attack with recognizing the Bobcats defensive plan of attack.
Eubanks led his team to a 40-34 lead and a total of 282 yards of offense in the first half.
The win over Marshall keeps Rose Bud in the hunt for a chance to play in the tournament for the 8-Man Football Championship, a lost and the quest for a chance for a championship would have been gone.
“We didn’t want to tell them that,” Starkey said. “They knew and to beat Marshall, who was red hot. They beat Subiaco Academy last week by 30 points and they just whipped us. A homecoming win is special.”
With the win against Marshall, everything turned out to be all right tonight for the Ramblers.
