ROSE BUD — After a season of finishing 19-10 and advancing to the Class 3A state baseball tournament for the second consecutive year, Rose Bud coach Taylor Cooper was rewarded with a trip to the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star game.
Cooper will be an East assistant as they play the West in the annual showcase doubleheader Friday night at Bear Stadium in Conway.
Rose Bud finished 19-10. In 2021, the Ramblers were 21-13, qualifying for the state tournament for the first time since 1990.
“To be honest, when I got the call, I was shocked,” Cooper said. “Most of the time when coaches get to do this, they’ve had a deep run in the state tournament or their programs are up there every year. I was very awestruck.
“I guess this is some recognition of people seeing that our program is moving in the right direction. I’m blessed, and can’t wait for the opportunity.”
Cooper said his not “the biggest social butterfly.”
“I’m more of a sit, watch, listen, absorb kind of guy and don’t always put myself out there,” he said. “So to get selected for something like this, I feel is more of a testament to our kids and what they have done on the field for our program. This is something that is way out of my comfort zone, but I think it’s something that is going to benefit me and future endeavors. I’m truly grateful and blessed by the main upstairs.
“My goal is just to be the best example and ambassador for them, my family and our school.”
Cooper is a graduate of Concord High School. He played baseball at Lyon College and eventually gradated from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. Rose Bud is the only school where Cooper has taught and coached.
Cooper just completed his eighth year at Rose Bud. He started as a science teacher, head baseball coach and assistant basketball coach. This coming year, Cooper will be an assistant football coach.
Cooper said baseball was kind of an afterthought when he took the job.
“When I got there, we had a few baseballs,” he said. “We’ve worked hard and the kids have bought in. It seems like we’ve turned it around. Maybe, people have seen that, and maybe we’ve kind of made it a respectable program.”
One of the assistants for the all-star game is Kelly Rush of Batesville. Cooper did his student teaching at Batesville while Rush was on staff there. Cooper also played for Rush’s brother Mark at Concord.
“That’s kind of a cool coaching circle of life right there,” Cooper said. “I get to do this with him, especially my first time.”
First pitch of the doubleheader is set for 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.