Despite a very competitive second and third set. the Rose Bud Lady Ramblers' season ended in the first round of the 3A State Volleyball Tournament with a 3-0 loss to the Paris Lady Eagles on Tuesday night in Little Rock.
The first set was all Paris. The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 9-2 lead and did not look back.
For the Lady Ramblers, it was senior Briley Chandler who led her team in points. In the first set, she had two aces but Paris won decisively 25-11.
In the second set, Rose Bud put up an impressive fight.
The Lady Ramblers jumped out to a 7-2 lead early behind big plays by junior Kyanna Poole, who had a kill and then two aces in the run.
Paris came roaring back and tied the game later in the set 12-12.
Both teams went back and forth, but the size of Paris was too much and the Lady Eagles started to pull away to a 21-17 lead.
They got the ball back with a 23-19 lead and then got a kill and an ace to take the second set 25-19 and hold a 2-0 set lead.
In the final set, Chandler was all over the floor. She was diving for balls and saved balls that were going to be Paris points. She had one kill and one block in the set but she set her team up for kills with her saves.
The Lady Ramblers were able to hold the set close for a while but again the size and power of Paris were too much and the Lady Eagles took set three 25-17.
Despite the loss, head coach Joey Pruitt was pleased with the way his team competed with a really tough Paris team.
“Going into it. I told the girls that nobody gave us a chance to even be on the floor,” Pruitt said. “I think we played with them and gave them all they wanted.
“I’m just very proud of my whole team as a whole. We bust our butts for every ball that hits the floor. As a whole team, we are there for each other and always trusting each other to get the ball. I’m very proud of everybody. Everybody played their hardest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.