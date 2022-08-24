Rose Bud Ramblers

Rose Bud Ramblers

The Rose Bud Ramblers were one of the first area teams to delve into the world of 8-man football, and with the concept ever increasing in popularity as more and more smaller schools move to the format, Ramblers head coach Derek Wofford is hoping the 2022 season will further establish his team in anticipation of an increased level of competition as more teams sign on.

“The game is going to be based off the O-line,” Wofford said. “We will basically be a team that runs clock. Run the ball, try to get three yards a carry. Every once in a while have a pass thrown in there, but the O-line is going to dictate the offense. Defensively, we’re just trying to keep them off the edge.”

