CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario homered early and singled in the winning run in the 11th inning for his third hit of the game as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Monday night.

Rosario hit a line drive past a diving Christian Walker at first base and into right field to score rookie Will Benson from third, setting off a celebration behind the mound.

