The Rose Bud Lady Ramblers went into the second quarter Tuesday night trailing the Cave City Cavewomen by one point. That’s when Kyndal Rooks took over.
Rooks scored nine straight points for the host Lady Ramblers (5-1, 2-1) and finished with 24 points in Rose Bud’s 44-32 victory.
The Cavewomen (0-6, 0-3) kicked off the girls game with a three from Kaylee Howard. Both teams had a hard time getting buckets to fall early in the contest.
The first quarter was a back and forth affair before the Cavewomen came out on top with the one-point advantage.
The Cavewomen scored first in the second quarter as well, but their offense was slowed by the Lady Ramblers’ defense and Rooks pushed Rose Bud ahead.
The second half started the same way the second quarter ended.
The Lady Ramblers were hot shooting, and the Cavewomen were cold. The Lady Ramblers outscored the Cavewomen 11-4 in the third.
The Cavewomen managed to cut the Lady Ramblers’ lead to single digits in the fourth, but their comeback effort was short.
Tessa Duncan was the leading scorer for the Cavewomen with nine.
The boys contest was similar to the girls contest early as both teams struggled to score.
After one quarter, it was the Cavemen (3-5, 2-2) who led by four.
Rece Hipp opened up the scoring in the second for the Ramblers (4-3, 2-1). He led all scorers with 19 points, eight of them came in the second quarter.
The Ramblers’ defense slowed the Cavemen down in the second. This strong defense gave their offense time to catch up and take a five-point lead into halftime.
Luke Walling opened up the second half with a three to cut the Cavemen deficit to just two. Then, Cavemen took the lead thanks to their numerous offensive rebounds in the third.
Although the Cavemen led by three entering the last quarter, it was the Ramblers who scored first in the fourth.
Their offense put up 14 points and that was enough for them to take the lead and win 41-36.
Jace Goodwin added eight points to the Ramblers total.
For the Cavemen, Britton Smith led with 11 points.
