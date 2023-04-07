Lina Romero dropped the first set of her singles match before battling back and taking her match in three sets to clinch the 4-3 victory for the Harding women's tennis team over Henderson State in Arkadelphia on Tuesday. Harding improves to 8-11 overall and 2-0 in GAC play while Henderson State falls to 10-4 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

The Reddies opened the match taking the first doubles match at No. 1 before Rachel McCrae and Ashley Nilsson won 6-4 at No. 3 to bring the doubles point down to No. 2. The Reddies won 6-4 at No. 2 to take the early 1-0 lead.

