Lina Romero dropped the first set of her singles match before battling back and taking her match in three sets to clinch the 4-3 victory for the Harding women's tennis team over Henderson State in Arkadelphia on Tuesday. Harding improves to 8-11 overall and 2-0 in GAC play while Henderson State falls to 10-4 overall and 1-1 in conference play.
The Reddies opened the match taking the first doubles match at No. 1 before Rachel McCrae and Ashley Nilsson won 6-4 at No. 3 to bring the doubles point down to No. 2. The Reddies won 6-4 at No. 2 to take the early 1-0 lead.
The Reddies pushed their lead out to 2-0 after an easy 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles. The Lady Bisons picked up their first point of the match at No. 2 singles, with a 6-3, 6-3 win by Karli Roux. Jing Jing Yang picked up her 10th win of the season, winning 7-6, 6-0 at No. 5 to level the match at 2-2.
Grace Dodd picked up her first win over a ranked opponent of the season, defeating No. 17-ranked Mulan Kamoe at No. 1, 6-1, 6-4. After a Reddie win tied the match back at 3-3, Romero put the finishing touches on her third consecutive victory of the season to clinch the Lady Bisons win.
The Lady Bisons will host Southern Arkansas on Saturday (April 8) at the Elliott Tennis Complex at 2 p.m.
#theGAC WOMEN’S TENNIS PLAYER OF THE WEEK (APRIL 5)
RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference announced the ninth Women’s Tennis Player of the Week honor of the 2023 season. Harding’s Lina Romero claimed the accolade after leading the Lady Bisons to two conference wins.
#theGAC WOMEN’S TENNIS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Lina Romero, Sr., Harding, Villavicencio, Columbia
Romero won the clinching singles matches against both Ouachita Baptist and Henderson State as the Lady Bisons opened GAC play 2-0. She defeated the Tigers’ Ali May in straight sets after partnering with Karli Roux for a doubles win. In the decisive match with the Reddies’ Marianna Murcia, she rallied from dropping the opening set to score a three-set triumph.
Jenna Kate Bohnert, Fr. (Henderson State), Austynn Crocker, Jr. (Ouachita Baptist), Lena Milosevic, Sr. (Southern Arkansas)
