HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Wood and rookie Jalen Green scored 21 points each and the Houston Rockets snapped an 11-game home skid with a 115-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
It's the first win by the Rockets in Houston since a 114-104 victory over Brooklyn on Dec. 8 and it snaps a four-game losing streak overall.
"It's been a long streak," Wood said. "These fans deserved a win and we were able to give them a good one tonight."
Coach Stephen Silas said he addressed the home skid during a team meeting Wednesday morning, listing each loss on a white board before stressing the need to end it against the Cavs.
"Usually when I do stuff like that they respond," he said. "I probably should have done it sooner."
A dunk by Jarrett Allen followed by a 3-point play by rookie Evan Mobley cut Houston's lead to 3 with less than three minutes left. But Houston scored the next 10 points to make it 115-102 with just more than a minute to go.
Wood scored the first five points in that stretch before Cleveland turnovers on consecutive possessions led to five points by Kevin Porter Jr.
"Our composure is something that's been good for us when we've been right there at the end of games," Silas said.
Mobley had a career-high 29 points with 12 rebounds as the Cavaliers lost for the second time in three games while playing without star Darius Garland, who is out with lower back soreness.
"We just didn't play well," coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "Credit to the Rockets, don't take anything away from what they did, but we didn't get the job done at the level that we're capable of tonight."
This game featured two of the most recent draft's top picks in Green, who was taken second, and Mobley, the third overall selection.
It was the first 20-point game since Jan. 5 for Green, who has been in a shooting slump.
"I'm always super proud of Jalen and the things he does on the floor," Silas said. "He was aggressive, he was finding his teammates tonight... when he's attacking, when he shoots the open shots he becomes a really, really good player."
Porter added 16 points with seven assists for Houston and Garrison Mathews had 16 points off the bench.
Kevin Love had 21 points with 13 rebounds for the Cavaliers and Cedi Osman scored 13.
Mobley had two baskets around a shot by Houston's Josh Christopher to get the Cavs within 5 with about 8 ½ minutes to go.
Houston scored the next four points before another basket by Mobley cut the lead to 100-93 with about 5 ½ minutes remaining.
A 6-2 spurt by the Cavaliers, powered by three dunks, got them within 6 midway through the third quarter, but Mathews hit a 3 for the Rockets to push it to 81-72.
Cleveland cut the deficit to 6 again later in the third before Houston used an 7-0 run, with the last five points from Wood, to make it 88-75 with three minutes left in the third.
Love got going after that, scoring all of Cleveland's points in an 8-2 run that cut the lead to 90-83 entering the fourth.
WIZARDS 106, 76ERS 103
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored the go-ahead bucket with 1:30 left and had a triple-double to lead Washington to a victory over Philadelphia.
Dinwiddie had 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points to help the Wizards snap a six-game losing streak.
Montrezl Harrell hit a 16-footer for 102-98 lead and blew kisses to the Philly crowd headed into a timeout. The Wizards won with Bradley Beal sidelined at least a week with an injured left wrist.
Joel Embiid had 27 points and 14 rebounds for the 76ers.
GRIZZLIES 120, KNICKS 108
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 26 points and 10 rebounds, Ja Morant added 23 points and nine assists and Memphis beat New York.
Morant had some of his usual high-flying highlight plays, but shot just 9 for 27 from the field, missing all six 3-point attempts.
But the Grizzlies go well beyond their first-time All-Star. Rookie Ziaire Williams scored a season-high 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting, while Jackson, Desmond Bane and De'Anthony Melton all hit four 3-pointers.
Evan Fournier scored 30 points for the Knicks.
CELTICS 113, HORNETS 107
BOSTON (AP) — Josh Richardson made six 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Jayson Tatum hit two key free throws and finished with 19 points and Boston held off Charlotte.
Marcus Smart scored 22 points, and Jaylen Brown added 15 to help Boston win its third straight.
LaMelo Ball had a career-best 38 points for Charlotte.
THUNDER 120, MAVERICKS 114, OT
DALLAS (AP) — Lu Dort scored 30 points, including 14 straight for Oklahoma City in overtime, and rookie Tre Mann added a career-best 29 in a victory over Dallas.
The Thunder won their second consecutive game for their first winning streak since taking three straight Dec. 18-22.
Luka Doncic scored 40 points for the Mavericks in the opener of a six-game homestand, their longest of the season.
MAGIC 119, PACERS 118
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Harris scored 22 points and Wendell Carter Jr. had 19 points and 18 rebounds to help Orlando rally past Indiana.
Harris scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including two key 3-pointers.
Caris LeVert led the Pacers with 26 points, and rookie Terry Taylor had 24 points and 16 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.