Rockets Suns Basketball

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) drives on Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 Rick Scuteri

PHOENIX (AP) — Jalen Green sccored 30 points to jolt the Houston Rockets' offense and even managed to slow down the scorching Devin Booker — at least a little.

The result was a stunning 122-121 victory over the Phoenix Suns that featured a 16-point comeback in the second half and a white-knuckle final possession that included four missed shots for the Suns.

