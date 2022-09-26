Dede

Searcy senior running back Dede Johnson breaks free for a first down in a recent Lions game. Johnson has 939 all-purpose offensive yards through four games.

 Jason King

There were plenty of chances for the Lions to gain some momentum against Little Rock Catholic and ruin their undefeated season, but the Rockets held on to their spot atop the 6A-East Conference as they defeated Searcy 42-21, giving the Lions their second conference loss Friday night at Lion Stadium.

The offense for the Lions finished the game with a total of 501 yards and 21 points but Searcy football coach Zac Clark said the Lions missed too many scoring opportunities against the Rockets.

