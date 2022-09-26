There were plenty of chances for the Lions to gain some momentum against Little Rock Catholic and ruin their undefeated season, but the Rockets held on to their spot atop the 6A-East Conference as they defeated Searcy 42-21, giving the Lions their second conference loss Friday night at Lion Stadium.
The offense for the Lions finished the game with a total of 501 yards and 21 points but Searcy football coach Zac Clark said the Lions missed too many scoring opportunities against the Rockets.
“They had three red zone stops and we didn’t get any points,” Clark said. “That was the difference and there were four or five drives in a row that they scored on and you can’t let a good team do that and you have to tip your hat and they are a really good team.”
The defensive game plan for the Rockets was to contain Lions senior running back Demetrick Johnson Jr. and to apply pressure to Searcy junior quarterback Tyler Strickland with a blitz package that came from the edge of the line of scrimmage.
Johnson carried the football 18 times for 72 yards against a defense that was designed to contain him. This season Johnson has run for 701 yards and he has made 14 receptions for 238 yards.
Strickland finished the game completing 54 percent of his passes for 251 yards against the Rockets. He threw two touchdown passes but he also threw three interceptions.
“Our defense is aggressive and we did a pretty good job,” Catholic football coach John Fogleman said about the execution of the defensive game plan. “But man, their quarterback made some of them look really bad. He had himself one heck of a game.”
Throwing the ball was difficult at times during the game for Strickland as he tried to avoid the rush from the Rockets defense but was sacked twice. After 4 games this season, Strickland has completed 55 percent of his passes this season for 581 yards and Clark said after the game that Strickland is becoming an offensive leader for the Lions.
“He showed a lot of toughness tonight. What they did on defense with their twist and their blitz packages it is tough to stand in there and deliver,” Clark said. “He threw some strikes and he made a bunch of plays with his feet and I am proud of him, we needed him tonight and he played his best game.”
Searcy's defense plan was to try and put pressure on Catholic senior quarterback Sam Sanders to make him move around the backfield as the pocket of protection collapsed. The Lions were looking to force turnovers, so the offense would have an extra possession, work with a short field and score points.
The offensive line for the Rockets allowed Sanders to get comfortable in the backfield and he was not intimidated by the Lions rush. He recognized the pressure, he had no problem in bringing the ball down and attack the Lions defense because he was able to find the seams of the Lions defense.
Sanders ran the ball 10 times for 58 yards rushing the ball, he was 13 of 19 throwing the ball for 225 yards against the Lions.
“He is a baller as the kids say,” Folgeman said. “ He got a lot of experience last year at strong safety and free safety for us. So, he has been in the game a lot of games at quarterback for us. He is a headsy ball player.”
Searcy’s next game will be a conference game on the road as the Lions visit El Dorado to take on the Wildcats starting at 7 p.m.
