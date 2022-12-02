Carlos

Searcy junior guard Isaiah Carlos tries to work his way around a Catholic defender during the Lions’ 54-47 loss to the Rockets in the Searcy Bank Classic at The Jungle on Thursday.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

Things were going Searcy’s way until junior guard Isaiah Carlos went down with an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter, giving Catholic the window needed to take over and win going away, 54-47 during the second round of the Searcy Bank Classic Thursday night at The Jungle.

Carlos had given the Lions (3-4) the lead to start the fourth quarter with a three-point basket to make it 35-34 before going down underneath Searcy’s goal fighting for an offensive rebound. The Lions were already without senior guard Zyron Williams, who came away with a foot injury following Tuesday’s loss to Bryant.

