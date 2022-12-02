Things were going Searcy’s way until junior guard Isaiah Carlos went down with an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter, giving Catholic the window needed to take over and win going away, 54-47 during the second round of the Searcy Bank Classic Thursday night at The Jungle.
Carlos had given the Lions (3-4) the lead to start the fourth quarter with a three-point basket to make it 35-34 before going down underneath Searcy’s goal fighting for an offensive rebound. The Lions were already without senior guard Zyron Williams, who came away with a foot injury following Tuesday’s loss to Bryant.
With the two best ball handlers absent from the court for Searcy, the Rockets () slowly pulled away in the final five minutes to win a game which up to that point had been a constant back and forth.
“I thought we had some guys step up tonight and execute the game plan,” Lions head coach Wayne Herren said. “We were down one starter already, and then, I mean, it’s part of it. In basketball, sometimes, guys go down, and the other guys have to have a step-up mentality. We had to change our lineup a little bit to match them. Up to this point, about 70 percent of their points were in the paint. I thought we took that away, but give them credit, they made outside shots. I thought that was the difference in the ball game, is them making some big shots there at the end.”
Catholic led 23-21 at halftime and looked to pull away early in the third quarter as they rushed out to a 29-23 lead by the 4:52 mark. But Searcy quickly came back with a basket from senior guard Bryce Theobald, followed by a big three-pointer by junior Jayden Duffy to cut the lead down to one.
Theobald added two free throws with 3:01 left in the period to give Searcy 30-29 lead, and Duffy struck again, this time from the inside to make it 32-29. Catholic ended that run in the final minute of the third with a basket and three-point basket to lead 34-32 heading into the final eight minutes.
“That’s what Catholic does,” Herren said. “That’s why we went to zone tonight. I’m really proud of the kids, because we really hadn’t played zone all year. They do such a great job in man, if you turn your head, they’ll back-cut you, they’ll rear-screen you. We wanted to make it as hard on them to score as possible.”
It was a 46-44 game with 1:22 remaining when Catholic’s Cole Pace hit a three-pointer to put the Rockets up 49-44, which forced Searcy into fouling in order to stop the clock, but Catholic hit 5 of 6 from the line down the stretch to prevent the Lions from mounting a final comeback. Trentyn Mead’s three-pointer in the final 14 seconds was Searcy’s only points in the final minute.
In a classic tournament format, there is not an actual championship game as every team plays three games and the team with the best record and/or margin of victories is declared the champion. But since Catholic and Bryant both won their first two games, it sets up a head-to-head battle for the title when the two play this afternoon. Searcy will play Little Rock Hall in the other boys game today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.