LONOKE — Rose Bud and Riverview both came up short in the girls semifinals of the Goldfish Classic on Wednesday at the Gina Cox Center.
Riverview Lady RaidersWith 1:50 left in the first quarter, Riverview scored a basket and took the lead over Lonoke but the lead did not last as the Lady Jackrabbits dismissed the Lady Raiders 66-36.
Leading the offense for the Lady Raiders was senior center Jonna Nicholson, who scored 12 points, followed by senior guard Makayla Hale with 11 points. Senior guard Christa Bradley had 5. Mackenzie Cook had 4. Sherlyn Espericueta added 3 while Hanna Parrish hit one free throw
Lonoke’s offense was able to get inside under the basket. Senior power forward Kaleigh Thompson led the Lady Jackrabbits with 12 points.
Riverview coach Brandi Goforth said she did not see any quit in her players that they continued to give a competitive effort against a more physical team.
“We got some girls that stood up tonight and they did not quit or give up,” Goforth said. “That is what I preach to them is that we don’t give up, we don’t pout but we are playing through some injuries, it is midseason and we are just hanging tough.”
Rose Bud Lady RamblersRose Bud were led by senior guard Kyndal Rooks with 11 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals but the Lady Ramblers ran out of time in the second half to catch Southside Batesville in a 57-46 loss.
In the fourth quarter the Lady Ramblers scored 18 points they were able to cut into the Lady Sotheran’s lead with a 7-0 run at the beginning of the last quarter.
Rose Bud senior guard Kyanna Poole came off of the bench and scored 11 points for the Lady Ramblers. Senior point guard Sarah Hartle scored 9 points and hauled in 6 rebounds for the Ramblers.
The offense for Southside was led by senior guard Olivia Allen with a game leading 29 points, she also had 5 rebounds and four steals for the Lady Southerners.
Rose Bud coach Mary Emily Nash said that it is becoming the theme of the season for the Lady Ramblers. She likes how her team continues to find success on the court during the game but they never have enough time to complete the task.
“It is always the same story but different day or night, if we would just have a half of a quarter,” Nash said. “I am very proud tonight of how much fight that my girls showed tonight. That shows major growth. We didn’t hang our heads. All I ask of them is that they get better every day.”
