BALD KNOB — The Riverview Raiders pulled away from the Bald Knob Bulldogs for a 56-32 win Friday night.
The Raiders led 24-17 at halftime. They scored the first seven points of the third quarter to take a 31-17 lead. Issac Jiles started the run with a 3-pointer. Taylor Rayson drove to basket and was fouled. He hit two free throws, then Caleb Jiles hit a jumper. Bald Knob’s Shane Freeman hit two free throws to temporarily stop the run. Riverview led 38-24 heading into the fourth quarter.
Bald Knob’s Landon Gilmore hit 1 of 2 free throws early in the fourth quarter to make the score 38-25. From there, the Raiders went on a 12-0 run to push the lead to 25 at 50-25 with 4:05 left in the game.
Riverview’s Hunter Morris started the run with a 3-pointer. Isaac Jiles followed with another one. Caleb Jiles then scored four points during the run while Harley Sawtelle added two.
“We’ve been fighting the pandemic,” Riverview coach T.J. Coleman said. “The kids are getting out with close contact. Our last two conference games, we were down to seven or eight kids. We were off on Tuesday. Since Sunday night, we’ve had five days of practice to prepare for tonight.”
Coleman said because of close contact, teams cannot go live with practice so they have been working on execution the offensive drive.
“It paid off,” he said. “The things we’ve been doing before Christmas, offensively, we were rushing shots, not being fluid in our offense. I thought we did a great job of being patient tonight, seeing what the defense would give us, then attacking.
“Our execution on offense was much, much better.”
Caleb Jiles led Riverview with 17 points. Sawtelle had 13. Isaac Jiles scored 9. Rayson added 7. Scoring three each were Hunter Morris and R.J. McCall. Carson Worley and Michael Watson had 2 apiece.
Freeman led Bald Knob with 11 points. Ethan Nixon had 9. Scoring 3 each were Michael Knight, Gilmore and Travis Kersey.
