Every facet of the game was working for Riverview as the Lady Raiders picked up their first conference win of the season with a 64-33 clubbing of Lisa Academy at the Riverview Activities Center Friday night.
The Lady Raiders (3-4, 1-2) controlled the tempo and never let up on the visiting Lady Jaguars, steadily increasing the margin until 3:23 left to play when Riverview was able to put the mercy rule into effect with a 59-29 lead.
“We started off a little slow when I was expecting the pace to be a little more,” Lady Raiders coach Brandi Goforth said. “Our girls, they battled it out. We’ve been focusing on doing small things. We’re young. We’ve got to work on finishing on the rim, obviously, and not fouling. That’s been our biggest problem is foul trouble.
“They’re executing plays and working together as a team. They’re one of the funnest groups to coach.”
Mattie Hawkins and Gracie Zachary led the Lady Raiders with 13 points each. Kaylee Franklin added 10 points for Riverview.
The Lady Raiders took on Buffalo Island Central last night and host Rison tonight.
