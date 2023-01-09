The Riverview Lady Raiders controlled the way from start to finish during a 50-39 victory over Rose Bud at the Riverview Activities Center on Friday.

The victory improved Riverview’s record to 6-8 overall and 2-3 in the 3A-6 Conference. The Lady Ramblers fell to 3-11 and 1-5 for the season. Riverview smothered Rose Bud defensively, holding the guests to a single point in the opening quarter on the way to a 28-10 halftime advantage. It was more of the same in the second half as Riverview stretched the margin to 50-30 midway through the fourth quarter before calling off the dogs.

