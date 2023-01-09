The Riverview Lady Raiders controlled the way from start to finish during a 50-39 victory over Rose Bud at the Riverview Activities Center on Friday.
The victory improved Riverview’s record to 6-8 overall and 2-3 in the 3A-6 Conference. The Lady Ramblers fell to 3-11 and 1-5 for the season. Riverview smothered Rose Bud defensively, holding the guests to a single point in the opening quarter on the way to a 28-10 halftime advantage. It was more of the same in the second half as Riverview stretched the margin to 50-30 midway through the fourth quarter before calling off the dogs.
“They have matured a lot as a team over the break,” Lady Raiders coach Brandi Goforth said. “We got to play in a holiday tournament, and our goal for that tournament was to come together as a team. We’ve been struggling to score, and they really made strides. We came out and it showed with a big conference win tonight.”
Senior guard Makayla Hale led Riverview offensively with 13 points, and sophomore point guard Makaiya Minner added eight points. Minner also came away with key offensive rebounds for the Lady Raiders and also provided a spark on defense.
“She’s our floor general,” Goforth said. “She’s the glue that holds us together. She’s the best communicator out there, and obviously she can handle the ball. Now she’s attacking; she shoots those floaters and gets points on the board. We love to see that – she used to be a pass-only type of point guard. So now that she’s doing both, it’s awesome and clearly helps us on defense as well.”
The Lady Ramblers did get a boost in the final minutes when freshman sensation Piper Goodwin came into the game and completely took over with 6 quick points. Riverview’s defense was hopeless to stop Goodwin as she quickly scored from the right side, and then made back-to-back steals at mid court and converted them both into baskets for Rose Bud to receive the biggest ovation of the night from the crowd.
Sophomore Rubi Osornia added 9 points for Riverview, all off three-point shots, and sophomore forward Kaylee Franklin also finished with 9 points for the Lady Raiders. For Rose Bud, senior Aubree Calhoun and sophomore Taylor Wilhite each had 8 points while Goodwin and Blakeleigh Foster both finished with 6 points for the Lady Ramblers.
The victory was a good bounce back for the Lady Raiders after disappointing league loss at Pangburn on Tuesday against a tough Lady Tigers team.
“We should have won on Tuesday night, but we had a young mistake that happened,” Goforth said. “It cost us the game. We made some mistakes in the last minute we shouldn’t have made. Realistically, I would like to be 3-1.”
Riverview will play against Harding Academy tonight at home and Rose Bud will travel to Helena.
