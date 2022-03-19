The Riverview Raiders football team has its next head coach.
Steve Williams, an assistant junior high coach at McArthur Junior High in Jonesboro, was hired by the Riverview School Board on Thursday night. He replaces Chris Keylon, who resigned after one season to become head coach at Harrison High School.
Williams, 57, is the sixth head coach in five years for the Raiders. Mike McCain and Larry Davison were the head coaches in 2018. Davison took over McCain, who resigned because of health concerns. Drake Widener was head coach in 2018, leading the Raiders to a share of the 4A-2 conference title. Daniel Bistro was head coach in 2019, finishing the season winless. Last season, Keylon’s Raiders finished 5-6, losing a close game in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Williams said. “I’m happy to get the job.”
Williams grew up in Cherry Valley and played football at Cross County High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
After college, he coached football at Jonesboro Westside for 10 years, including 3 years as head coach.
Williams said he got out of coaching for three years and farmed with his brother before getting back into coach at Cross County, where he was head coach from 2001-16. White there, the Thunderbirds won 7 conference championships and advanced to the semifinals of the state playoff once. He has a head coaching record of 104-62.
“I kind of wanted to kick back a little bit,” Williams said. “I was kind of burned out on being a head coach. I stepped back and went to a junior high in Jonesboro. I’ve been there 5 years. A copal of years ago, I got the itch to get back into being a head coach.
“Riverview looked like a great place to get back into it. I think it’s going to be a great fit fo rme. I think I’m going to be a great fit for them.”
Williams said he recognized the need for stability in the head coaching post.
“It’s been a roller coaster for them,” Williams said. “They haven’t had a lot of stability in the coaching position. The kids start losing trust in people.”
Williams said he told the administration at Riverview that he plans to coach 8-10 more years.
“I told them I’ve been coaching for 32 years and I’ve got 8 years left in me for sure, maybe 10,” he said. “I’d be there for the next 8-10 years.”
Riverview Athletic Director Nathan Claxton said Williams will be a good fit for the Raiders.
“Coach Williams has a lot of experience,” Claxton said. “We’re hoping we can bring that and provide us some stability in our football program.”
Williams said he runs the I-Formation on offense.
“At Cross County, I had a couple of backs rush for over 2,000 yards but also had a couple of quarterbacks throw for over 1,000 yards,” Williams said. “We run basically out of the I. I like to run the ball but I also like to have a passing game when we need to.”
Williams has two children. Daughter Hana Settles works at KTHV-Channel 11 in Little Rock; son Hunter is a student at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
